Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 6, 2025

- Oct 06, 2025 18:01 IST
bigbasket declares dark pattern audit completion to Ministry of Consumer Affairs
The audit evaluates bigbasket's compliance with CCPA guidelines against dark patterns, ensuring consumer choices are not misled or manipulated online.
- Oct 06, 2025 17:57 IST
Delhi High Court protects copyrighted content of global entertainment firms with dynamic injunction
The court allows dynamic enforcement to stop piracy immediately and provides a mechanism for legitimate sites to seek exemption from the block.
- Oct 06, 2025 17:21 IST
Ragini Das joins Google as Head of Google for Startups India
Das has previously co-founded leap.club and worked with Zomato, gaining extensive experience in building networks, scaling businesses, and mentoring founders across India.
- Oct 06, 2025 17:02 IST
FCB India appoints Hari Krishnan as Chief Growth Officer
Krishnan brings more than 20 years of experience in advertising, marketing, and consulting, having worked with agencies such as Mullen Lowe, Grey Group, JWT, and Tilt Brand Solutions.
- Oct 06, 2025 16:46 IST
What Blinkit said after viral clip alleging delivery agent touched customer inappropriately
Blinkit issued an apology on X and said action was taken. Such incidents can dent brand trust unless companies show swift, transparent redressal.
- Oct 06, 2025 16:36 IST
Madras High Court restrains beverage maker over film title dispute
The court grants a three-week interim injunction preventing Indobevs from threatening trademark infringement over Ravi Mohan's upcoming film.
- Oct 06, 2025 16:26 IST
boAt swings to profit in FY25 with RS 60 crore PAT on RS 3,098 crore revenue
After two years of losses, Imagine Marketing (boAt) reports RS 142 crore EBITDA in FY25, tighter working capital and higher India manufacturing share as audio leadership holds and wearables inch toward EBITDA neutrality.
- Oct 06, 2025 16:04 IST
Bombay High Court seeks SEBI response on WeWork India IPO challenge
The petition argues the IPO proceeds do not raise capital for the company but serve promoter exits, prompting SEBI response ahead of listing.
- Oct 06, 2025 15:41 IST
Gaurav Bhaskar takes charge of Global Comms and Public Affairs, APAC at Google
With over 25 years in communications and public affairs, Bhaskar has led Google in India, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, and held roles at Rediff.com and other firms.
- Oct 06, 2025 15:36 IST
PHD India wins integrated media mandate for Watertec
PHD India will manage Watertec's media strategy, planning, and buying from its Mumbai office, supporting the brand's growth and expanding national presence.
- Oct 06, 2025 13:11 IST
Rolls-Royce appoints Sashi Mukundan as Executive VP, Transformation India
Mukundan joins Rolls-Royce in October to oversee government and business relations in India, strengthening the company's operations and growth across the country.
- Oct 06, 2025 12:55 IST
Yabble rolls out AI image-based testing for rapid concept feedback
Yabble's AI image-based concept testing allows brands to gather rapid feedback from virtual audiences, helping assess designs, ads, and product ideas efficiently.
- Oct 06, 2025 12:51 IST
Meta adds AI dubbing, persona ads and creator APIs to boost performance
New features include AI dubbing for multilingual video ads, persona-based image generation, HDR video enhancement and AI-generated music in Advantage+ creative. Meta is also widening access to creator discovery and partnership tools.
- Oct 06, 2025 12:47 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes brand ambassador of Pantaloons
The festive campaign film showcases Samantha in a cinematic display of style, blending lanterns, flowers, and evening celebrations.
- Oct 06, 2025 12:45 IST
NDTV rights issue: promoter cheque lands, bids jump to 76% with two days to go
The book is now three-quarters covered, and the last forty-eight hours will show how much of the remaining ~Rs 95 crore comes from the public versus additional mop-up.
- Oct 06, 2025 12:22 IST
Pre-festive AI searches surge 2.6x as Indians embrace digital tools: GIPSI GRWAi report
India's pre-festive 2025 sees AI platform-related searches surge to over 654 million, with consumers using AI tools for shopping, gifting, décor, and festive planning.
- Oct 06, 2025 11:59 IST
Asheesh Pandey takes charge as Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank of India
Pandey brings over 27 years of banking experience, having held leadership roles across Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Corporation Bank.
- Oct 06, 2025 11:56 IST
Sonali Khanna joins Monks as India Head, Business and Integration
Khanna takes charge at Monks India to lead business solutions, integration strategy, and digital marketing initiatives, collaborating with the leadership team to drive growth.
- Oct 06, 2025 11:11 IST
Veeba’s Wok Tok takes swipe at Maggi in India print ad
The Wok Tok print ad uses humour and nostalgia to highlight its "No Palm Oil, No Maida, No Added MSG" claims while hinting at Maggi's two-minute promise.
- Oct 06, 2025 10:44 IST
Government proposes MeitY-led body to oversee e-sports and digital social game
Under the draft PROG Act 2025 rules, the Online Gaming Authority coordinates with the Ministries of Youth Affairs and Sports for e-sports and Information and Broadcasting for online social games.
- Oct 06, 2025 10:42 IST
Hari Krishnan steps down as CBO at Tilt Brand Solutions
Krishnan has over two decades of experience in advertising and marketing, with leadership roles at Mullen Lintas, MullenLowe Lintas Group, MullenLowe Sri Lanka, Grey Group, and Star TV.
- Oct 06, 2025 10:40 IST
NDTV rights issue: Retail bids pick up pace, here’s what it means for ownership
BestMediaInfo.com analyses the retail surge, projected public funds, and how promoter–public ownership and free float could shift as the rights issue closes on Wednesday.
- Oct 06, 2025 10:19 IST
FICCI FRAMES at 25 puts regulation, platforms, AI, live sports economics at the centre
TRAI chief, MIB leadership, JioStar, Meta, Google, YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, Madison, Saregama and IBDF will anchor a business-first lineup on policy, monetisation, connectivity, creator tech and distribution shifts.
- Oct 06, 2025 09:54 IST
Hindware readies Rs 100-crore-plus marketing blitz for ‘Sukoon’ era
CEO Nirupam Sahay says 55 to 60% of the budget shifts to digital with CTV and OTT at the core, as Hindware targets younger homebuyers and scales premium lines and experience centres under 'Designed for Sukoon'.
- Oct 06, 2025 09:34 IST
Indian Oil Corporation appoints Saumitra Srivastava as Director (Marketing)
With over three decades at Indian Oil Corporation, Srivastava brings experience across strategy, marketing, and digital transformation to his new leadership role.
- Oct 06, 2025 09:33 IST
Attention economy in India isn’t centralised. It is regionalised, localised, fiercely defended
Khyati Sarang, Head of Strategy & Planning at ^a t o m network, explains how attention lives in dialects and subcultures and why brands should launch in the regional first, then let the best ideas go national.
- Oct 06, 2025 09:29 IST
Three switches that decide if festive AdEx beats the 10–12% forecast
GST pass-through, auto deliveries and e-commerce conversion will decide whether India's festive ad spend beats the 10–12% band. RMG blackout, media inflation and rural softness are the brakes.
