Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 6, 2025

  • Oct 06, 2025 18:01 IST

    bigbasket declares dark pattern audit completion to Ministry of Consumer Affairs

    The audit evaluates bigbasket’s compliance with CCPA guidelines against dark patterns, ensuring consumer choices are not misled or manipulated online. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 17:57 IST

    Delhi High Court protects copyrighted content of global entertainment firms with dynamic injunction

    The court allows dynamic enforcement to stop piracy immediately and provides a mechanism for legitimate sites to seek exemption from the block. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 17:21 IST

    Ragini Das joins Google as Head of Google for Startups India

    Das has previously co-founded leap.club and worked with Zomato, gaining extensive experience in building networks, scaling businesses, and mentoring founders across India. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 17:02 IST

    FCB India appoints Hari Krishnan as Chief Growth Officer

    Hari Krishnan

    Krishnan brings more than 20 years of experience in advertising, marketing, and consulting, having worked with agencies such as Mullen Lowe, Grey Group, JWT, and Tilt Brand Solutions. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 16:46 IST

    What Blinkit said after viral clip alleging delivery agent touched customer inappropriately

    Blinkit issued an apology on X and said action was taken. Such incidents can dent brand trust unless companies show swift, transparent redressal. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 16:36 IST

    Madras High Court restrains beverage maker over film title dispute

    The court grants a three-week interim injunction preventing Indobevs from threatening trademark infringement over Ravi Mohan’s upcoming film. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 16:26 IST

    boAt swings to profit in FY25 with RS 60 crore PAT on RS 3,098 crore revenue

    After two years of losses, Imagine Marketing (boAt) reports RS 142 crore EBITDA in FY25, tighter working capital and higher India manufacturing share as audio leadership holds and wearables inch toward EBITDA neutrality. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 16:04 IST

    Bombay High Court seeks SEBI response on WeWork India IPO challenge

    The petition argues the IPO proceeds do not raise capital for the company but serve promoter exits, prompting SEBI response ahead of listing. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 15:41 IST

    Gaurav Bhaskar takes charge of Global Comms and Public Affairs, APAC at Google

    Gaurav Bhaskar

    With over 25 years in communications and public affairs, Bhaskar has led Google in India, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, and held roles at Rediff.com and other firms. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 15:36 IST

    PHD India wins integrated media mandate for Watertec

    PHD India will manage Watertec’s media strategy, planning, and buying from its Mumbai office, supporting the brand’s growth and expanding national presence. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 13:11 IST

    Rolls-Royce appoints Sashi Mukundan as Executive VP, Transformation India

    Mukundan joins Rolls-Royce in October to oversee government and business relations in India, strengthening the company’s operations and growth across the country. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 12:55 IST

    Yabble rolls out AI image-based testing for rapid concept feedback

    Yabble’s AI image-based concept testing allows brands to gather rapid feedback from virtual audiences, helping assess designs, ads, and product ideas efficiently. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 12:51 IST

    Meta adds AI dubbing, persona ads and creator APIs to boost performance

    New features include AI dubbing for multilingual video ads, persona-based image generation, HDR video enhancement and AI-generated music in Advantage+ creative. Meta is also widening access to creator discovery and partnership tools. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 12:47 IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes brand ambassador of Pantaloons

    The festive campaign film showcases Samantha in a cinematic display of style, blending lanterns, flowers, and evening celebrations. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 12:45 IST

    NDTV rights issue: promoter cheque lands, bids jump to 76% with two days to go

    The book is now three-quarters covered, and the last forty-eight hours will show how much of the remaining ~Rs 95 crore comes from the public versus additional mop-up. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 12:22 IST

    Pre-festive AI searches surge 2.6x as Indians embrace digital tools: GIPSI GRWAi report

    India’s pre-festive 2025 sees AI platform-related searches surge to over 654 million, with consumers using AI tools for shopping, gifting, décor, and festive planning. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 11:59 IST

    Asheesh Pandey takes charge as Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank of India

    Pandey brings over 27 years of banking experience, having held leadership roles across Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Corporation Bank. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 11:56 IST

    Sonali Khanna joins Monks as India Head, Business and Integration

    Sonali Khanna

    Khanna takes charge at Monks India to lead business solutions, integration strategy, and digital marketing initiatives, collaborating with the leadership team to drive growth. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 11:11 IST

    Veeba’s Wok Tok takes swipe at Maggi in India print ad

    The Wok Tok print ad uses humour and nostalgia to highlight its “No Palm Oil, No Maida, No Added MSG” claims while hinting at Maggi’s two-minute promise. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 10:44 IST

    Government proposes MeitY-led body to oversee e-sports and digital social game

    Under the draft PROG Act 2025 rules, the Online Gaming Authority coordinates with the Ministries of Youth Affairs and Sports for e-sports and Information and Broadcasting for online social games. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 10:42 IST

    Hari Krishnan steps down as CBO at Tilt Brand Solutions

    Krishnan has over two decades of experience in advertising and marketing, with leadership roles at Mullen Lintas, MullenLowe Lintas Group, MullenLowe Sri Lanka, Grey Group, and Star TV. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 10:40 IST

    NDTV rights issue: Retail bids pick up pace, here’s what it means for ownership

    BestMediaInfo.com analyses the retail surge, projected public funds, and how promoter–public ownership and free float could shift as the rights issue closes on Wednesday. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 10:19 IST

    FICCI FRAMES at 25 puts regulation, platforms, AI, live sports economics at the centre

    TRAI chief, MIB leadership, JioStar, Meta, Google, YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, Madison, Saregama and IBDF will anchor a business-first lineup on policy, monetisation, connectivity, creator tech and distribution shifts. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 09:54 IST

    Hindware readies Rs 100-crore-plus marketing blitz for ‘Sukoon’ era

    CEO Nirupam Sahay says 55 to 60% of the budget shifts to digital with CTV and OTT at the core, as Hindware targets younger homebuyers and scales premium lines and experience centres under ‘Designed for Sukoon’. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 09:34 IST

    Indian Oil Corporation appoints Saumitra Srivastava as Director (Marketing)

    With over three decades at Indian Oil Corporation, Srivastava brings experience across strategy, marketing, and digital transformation to his new leadership role. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 09:33 IST

    Attention economy in India isn’t centralised. It is regionalised, localised, fiercely defended

    Khyati Sarang, Head of Strategy & Planning at ^a t o m network, explains how attention lives in dialects and subcultures and why brands should launch in the regional first, then let the best ideas go national. Read more...



  • Oct 06, 2025 09:29 IST

    Three switches that decide if festive AdEx beats the 10–12% forecast

    adex-image

    GST pass-through, auto deliveries and e-commerce conversion will decide whether India’s festive ad spend beats the 10–12% band. RMG blackout, media inflation and rural softness are the brakes. Read more...



