Yabble rolls out AI image-based testing for rapid concept feedback

New Delhi: Yabble, a YouGov company, has launched an AI image-based concept testing feature as part of its Virtual Audiences tool, allowing brands to gather rapid feedback on creative assets.

The functionality enables brands to upload static images and receive responses from AI personas representing target audiences in minutes.

Since its launch two months ago, clients in sectors including CPG, food and beverage, and technology have used the feature for creative validation and decision-making across various applications, including ideation, concept testing, content evaluation, and scenario forecasting.

The Virtual Audiences tool breaks down client concepts into visual attributes such as colour, mood, style, and message. AI personas then respond to creative assets in ways that reflect the preferences and needs of the intended audience.

Feedback includes both qualitative insights and structured quantitative ratings across four key dimensions: appeal, uniqueness, relevance, and purchase intent.

The AI image recognition functionality supports multiple concept testing areas, ranging from packaging and new product ideas to advertising campaigns and social content.

Users can upload multiple images, assess which designs resonate most with their audience, understand the drivers behind appeal and purchase intent, and receive suggestions for improving concepts that perform below expectations.

Kathryn Topp, CEO & Founder of Yabble, said, "This is a significant step forward for AI-powered market research. For the first time, Yabble users can test creative with AI personas that can comprehend and react to concept images. Our AI image-based concept testing is fast, scalable, and gives clients the confidence to move from concept to execution with clarity."