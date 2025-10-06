Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes brand ambassador of Pantaloons

New Delhi: Pantaloons has appointed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its brand ambassador and launched a festive campaign titled ‘Spark Your Imagination’.

The campaign film features Samantha in a cinematic portrayal of festive style, incorporating elements such as lanterns, flowers, and evening festivities.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sangeeta Tanwani, Chief Executive Officer of Pantaloons and OWND!, said, “Spark Your Imagination is more than a festive campaign, it’s the start of a new chapter for Pantaloons. Fashion today is about creativity, play, and personal expression, and we want to inspire every shopper to see themselves as a creator.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu embodies exactly that spirit, she is confident, versatile, and unafraid to experiment. With her, Pantaloons is ready to celebrate a modern India that doesn’t just wear fashion, but creates their next standout look.”

Commenting on her new role, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Fashion to me is a form of self-expression and Pantaloons aligns perfectly with that belief. ‘Spark Your Imagination’ reflects what I truly believe fashion should be, bold, personal, and inspiring.”

Teresa Sebastian and Dimple Parmar, creatives at Talented, added, “Style is very personal. It’s one size fits one. For people who truly believe in expressing through fashion and through style, a piece of clothing or accessory is just a spark, waiting to be made their own.

It’s like their handwriting, written in fabric and colours. For us, it was imperative to bring out this psyche of the generation, which gave birth to Spark Your Imagination, a reminder to keep playing, making it your own, and creating your next.”

Watch the campaign films: