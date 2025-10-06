Asheesh Pandey takes charge as Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank of India

New Delhi: Asheesh Pandey assumed charge as Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank of India on Monday.

A banker with over 27 years of experience, Pandey began his career at the Industrial Finance Branch of the erstwhile Corporation Bank in Mumbai, later moving to the Investment and International Banking Division in the city.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Executive Director at Bank of Maharashtra for nearly four years, overseeing Corporate Credit, Treasury, Digital Lending Solutions, and technology-driven initiatives across retail, compliance, human resources, and customer service domains. During his tenure, the bank implemented digital lending platforms, internal dashboards, and process re-engineering projects.

Pandey had earlier held the role of Chief General Manager and Chief Operations Officer at Union Bank of India, where he managed the integration and process harmonisation of the amalgamated entity.

He was involved in operations re-engineering and the implementation of digital solutions including WhatsApp Banking, e-Nomination, Online Death Claim Settlement, Video KYC, Robotic Process Automation, Doorstep Banking, Digi Connect Branches, and advanced analytics-based monitoring tools.

Throughout his career, he has managed portfolios covering Credit, Treasury and Merchant Banking, Credit Monitoring, Foreign Transactions and Joint Ventures, Marketing and Customer Relationships, and Banking Operations.

As General Manager of Credit Monitoring and Restructuring at Union Bank, he introduced advanced monitoring systems using data analytics, predictive modelling, and machine learning to strengthen credit portfolio management. He has also held key field leadership roles, including heading Union Bank’s Jaipur Region.

He has served as Chairman of The Maharashtra Executor and Trustee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Maharashtra, and as President and Trustee representing the Bank in Gramin Mahila Va Balak Vikas Mandal (GMBVM), a trust of the Bank of Maharashtra.

Shri Pandey holds a Mechanical Engineering (Hons) degree and a Postgraduate Management (Hons) degree with specialisation in Finance and Marketing. He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers and holds NSE certifications in Insurance (Life & Non-Life), Mutual Funds, and Demat Operations.

He has completed an Executive Leadership Programme, is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, and attended the Directors Development Program 2023 conducted by Egon Zehnder in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing.