Ragini Das joins Google as Head of Google for Startups India

Das has previously co-founded leap.club and worked with Zomato, gaining extensive experience in building networks, scaling businesses, and mentoring founders across India

New Delhi: Ragini Das has joined Google as Head of Google for Startups (GFS) in India. She is based in Gurugram and brings extensive experience from the technology and entrepreneurial sectors.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Das said, “Life has come full circle, and I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Google as Head of Google for Startups, India. Sometime in August, I came across a role at Google that perfectly aligned with my journey. After two months of conversations with their team and learning about the global impact of Google for Startups, I'm excited to bring that same energy to India.”

Before joining Google, Das co-founded leap.club, a social-professional network for women, and led it from 2020 to June 2025. 

Earlier, she spent over six years at Zomato, contributing to Zomato Gold’s growth in India and its launch in several international markets. She began her career with Trident Group India, handling sales and key accounts for domestic and international clients.

