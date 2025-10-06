Hari Krishnan steps down as CBO at Tilt Brand Solutions

New Delhi: Hari Krishnan has announced his departure from Tilt Brand Solutions, where he served as Chief Business Officer for 18 months.

In a LinkedIn post, he described his tenure as “a fun ride filled with a flurry of exciting Brand Ideas, Campaigns, Pitches, New Biz Wins, everlasting friendships and a whole load of adrenaline that I’ll cherish forever. On to the next!”

Krishnan joined Tilt in April 2024 and held the role until September 2025. His career spans over two decades in advertising and marketing, including leadership positions as CEO of Mullen Lintas, President of MullenLowe Lintas Group, and CEO of MullenLowe Sri Lanka.

He has also held senior roles at Grey Group and Star TV earlier in his career.