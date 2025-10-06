New Delhi: The government has proposed the establishment of an Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI), chaired by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to regulate e-sports, digital social games, and enforce restrictions on real money gaming (RMG).

According to the draft rules issued under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act 2025, the authority will coordinate with the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Financial Services.

The draft proposes that e-sports be recognised and promoted under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will oversee online social games.

"With effect from such date as the central government may by notification in the Official Gazette appoint, there shall be established an Authority to be called the Online Gaming Authority of India," the draft stated.

The proposed authority will operate as a digital office, using technological measures to conduct proceedings without requiring physical appearances. The chairperson will hold the rank of Additional Secretary at MeitY, or Joint Secretary in the absence of an Additional Secretary.

The authority will be responsible for approving e-sports and online social games that can legally operate in the country, and for cancelling or suspending registrations found to be in violation of the Act.

If an online game is identified as a money-based game, the authority will direct service providers to immediately cease its operation, prohibit related advertising and promotion, and initiate action as outlined under the law.

Under the Act, offering online money gaming services may result in imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both. Entities involved in advertising such games could face imprisonment of up to two years, fines up to Rs 50 lakh, or both.

The Act also prescribes penalties for anyone facilitating or authorising financial transactions related to prohibited gaming services, with imprisonment of up to three years or fines up to Rs 1 crore.

The draft rules allow authorised officers to search physical or digital premises and arrest individuals suspected of committing or about to commit offences under the PROG Act 2025, without the need for a warrant.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, offences under section 5 and section 7 shall be cognizable and non-bailable," the draft rules stated.

Section 5 prohibits offering, aiding, or engaging in online money gaming, while Section 7 prevents banks and financial institutions from facilitating transactions for such services.

The PROG Act, which received Presidential assent and was notified on August 22, was approved by Parliament earlier this year. It bans online money games and related promotional activities across India.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has invited feedback and comments on the draft rules until October 31.