Delhi High Court protects copyrighted content of global entertainment firms with dynamic injunction

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a dynamic injunction to safeguard copyrighted works of several global entertainment companies, including Universal City Studios, as per the news report.

The order restrains 106 websites that were found to be hosting or streaming copyrighted films and other content without authorisation.

Internet service providers have been instructed to block access to these sites, and the Department of Telecommunications and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have been directed to notify providers to enforce the order.

The court observed that the injunction is necessary to address the rapidly evolving nature of online piracy, with infringing websites frequently creating mirrors or alternate domains to bypass restrictions.

By allowing a dynamic mechanism, the court intends to ensure that copyrighted works are protected immediately upon creation and prevent irreparable loss to the rights holders.

Live Law reports that the order also includes a provision for websites that may be inadvertently blocked. Such sites can approach the court with an affidavit confirming that they do not intend to engage in unauthorised distribution of copyrighted films, shows, or other content, after which the injunction may be modified.

The ad interim order forms part of a broader legal action by the entertainment companies seeking to prevent the unlawful streaming of their content online.

The court highlighted the importance of a prompt response in cases of digital copyright infringement, emphasising that delays could cause significant harm to intellectual property rights.