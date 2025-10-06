What Blinkit said after viral clip alleging delivery agent touched customer inappropriately

New Delhi: Blinkit is under scrutiny after a woman posted CCTV footage alleging a delivery agent touched her inappropriately while handing over a parcel.

The video, shared on X, quickly went viral and ignited discussion about the safety of women during doorstep deliveries. Multiple outlets reported the allegation and circulated the clip.

This is what happened with me today while ordering from Blinkit. The delivery guy asked for my address again and then touched me inappropriately. This is NOT acceptable. @letsblinkit please take strict action. #Harassment#Safety@letsblinkit ...is women safety is joke in India? pic.twitter.com/aAsjcT3mnO — S🪐 (@eternalxflames_) October 3, 2025

In posts accompanying the video, the woman questioned whether women’s safety is “a joke” and demanded strict action against the delivery partner. She said she placed the parcel in front of her to prevent further contact.

From its official handle, Blinkit replied, “Hi, we appreciate your time over the phone. We’re truly sorry for the incident and understand how upsetting this must be. Please be assured that the necessary actions have been taken as discussed. Feel free to DM us for any further questions or support.”

Mumbai Police acknowledged the complaint on X and asked the woman to share her contact details via direct message to proceed.

Reports noted she was initially hesitant to file a formal complaint. Incidents that raise questions about customer safety can erode trust quickly, especially in cash-on-delivery or face-to-face handover scenarios common to quick commerce.

For platforms that court large FMCG and consumer brands for partnerships and in-app activations, brand safety is as critical as delivery speed. A perception gap between what customers see in a viral video and what a company communicates can widen if updates are vague or slow.

Clear timelines, visible disciplinary action where warranted, and cooperation with law enforcement help contain reputational risk.

Gig-work platforms sit at the intersection of scale and intimacy: thousands of daily micro-interactions at customers’ doors.

Brand preference hinges not only on prices and speed but also on how safe and respectful those interactions feel.

Quick, empathetic, and specific actions after an incident can limit long-term damage; silence or generic updates can do the opposite.