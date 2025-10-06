FCB India appoints Hari Krishnan as Chief Growth Officer

New Delhi: FCB India has appointed Hari Krishnan as Chief Growth Officer. Based in Mumbai, he will report to Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO, FCB India and South Asia, and will be responsible for driving growth across the network, focusing on full-funnel marketing and new business development.

Krishnan brings over two decades of experience in advertising, marketing, and consulting, having worked with agencies including Mullen Lowe (India and Sri Lanka), Grey Group, JWT, and Tilt Brand Solutions.

He has collaborated with both Indian and global brands across categories such as Britannia, Unilever, Tata Tea, Saffola, Tanishq, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Audi, Ford, Havells, Future Generali, Dell, Myntra, Swiggy, PhonePe, and Flipkart. In his new role, he will work on building and expanding new areas of expertise within the group agencies.

Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO, FCB India and South Asia, said, “Growth today is about orchestrating capabilities across creativity, data, content, digital, and technology. Hari brings the vision and experience to harness the power of full-funnel thinking and new business development.

With him on board, we are ready to build and scale new areas of expertise, working closely with senior business strategy leaders to help build growth across our portfolio. Bringing Hari on board is a significant step in how we live our ambition of Growth, Glory, and Guts together as a team.”

Hari Krishnan added, “What excites me about FCB India is its ability to bring together creative firepower, digital depth, and platform-native talent. My focus will be to drive compounding growth for our clients by orchestrating integrated full-funnel solutions, partnering where it counts, and building sustainable growth models for the future.”