Gaurav Bhaskar takes charge of Global Comms and Public Affairs, APAC at Google

New Delhi: Gaurav Bhaskar has taken on a new role as Senior Director, Global Communications and Public Affairs, APAC at Google. In his new position, he will oversee the company’s communications and public affairs strategy across the region.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Bhaskar wrote, “It’s been an incredible 16-year journey so far, and this next step feels like the most exciting one yet. Leading Comms for India, Southeast Asia & South Asia has been a profound privilege. I’m immensely proud of what we have accomplished and grateful for the lessons in leadership and innovation I’ve learned across these dynamic markets.”

He added that Asia-Pacific is moving rapidly to embrace AI and will play a pivotal role in defining its next phase.

“For me, it's about shaping a future that drives unprecedented growth while creating inclusive opportunities for all. I am personally driven to lead our communications function to be at the heart of this transformation, ensuring we champion an AI-powered future that solves real-world challenges and unlocks the immense human potential across this vibrant region.”

Bhaskar also expressed gratitude to his colleagues and mentors, particularly Meenu Handa, for her “mentorship, wisdom, and leadership.”

With over two decades of experience in communications and public affairs, Bhaskar has spent 16 years with Google, previously leading communications across India, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Before joining Google, he held roles at Rediff.com, Vaishnavi Corporate Communications, Genesis Burson Marsteller, and Perfect Relations.