Indian Oil Corporation appoints Saumitra Srivastava as Director (Marketing)

New Delhi: Saumitra P. Srivastava has assumed charge as Director (Marketing) at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), following a career of more than three decades with the company.

A civil engineering graduate from IIT Roorkee, Srivastava previously served as Executive Director (Corporate Strategy) at the country’s largest oil firm. He also holds an Executive MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

Beginning his career in the LPG business, Srivastava spent four years in the division before moving into a range of leadership roles within the sales function.

“He is an accomplished executive with extensive experience, specifically in downstream operations, marketing, and strategy. His leadership style is noted for being collaborative and result-oriented, underpinned by a consistent track record of success in driving business growth, increasing profitability, and enhancing customer satisfaction,” the company said in a statement.

During his tenure, he has overseen several transformation projects, including the structured non-fuel convenience stores and the Dhruva retail transformation initiative, in addition to leading multiple technology and digitalisation efforts.

"In his new role, he will steer the strategic direction of IOC's vast, nationwide marketing infrastructure, ensuring sustained market leadership and customer service," the statement added.

"His vision for the Marketing Division is focused on building a more agile, efficient, technologically advanced, and diversified ecosystem that remains deeply committed to customer-centricity while spearheading the nation's necessary transition toward sustainable and future-ready fuels."