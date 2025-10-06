bigbasket declares dark pattern audit completion to Ministry of Consumer Affairs

New Delhi: bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, has completed a self-audit of its quick commerce platform in accordance with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines and advisories issued in 2023 and 2025 on the prevention and regulation of dark patterns.

The company has submitted the declaration of audit completion to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The audit was conducted to assess compliance with measures against dark patterns, which are digital practices that may mislead or manipulate consumers, restricting their choice. The CCPA has directed e-commerce companies to undertake regular audits to ensure adherence to consumer protection norms.

Speaking on the development, Rohit Subramanian, Legal Counsel at bigbasket, said, “At bigbasket, we believe trust is the foundation of digital commerce. Completing this self-audit demonstrates our proactive commitment to ensuring every customer interaction is fair, transparent, and free from manipulative practices.

We see this as an important step towards reinforcing consumer confidence while supporting the government’s efforts to build a more responsible and transparent digital economy.”