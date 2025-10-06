Madras HC restrains Indobevs from trademark-threats over Ravi Mohan’s ‘Bro Code’ film title

New Delhi: The Madras High Court has issued a temporary injunction in favour of actor Ravi Mohan’s production company, restraining the beverage manufacturer Indobevs, which produces the drink 'Bro Code', from making trademark infringement threats against the actor’s upcoming film of the same name, according to Live Law.

Justice V Lakshminarayan noted that there was a prima facie case in favour of granting interim relief and ordered a three-week injunction. The court also directed that notice be served to Indobevs and clarified that if notice is not served, the injunction will lapse after the period ends.

Ravi Mohan had approached the court seeking confirmation that the title “BROCODE” for his action-comedy film did not infringe the beverage company’s trademark. The film, which released its teaser on August 27, 2025, has already garnered over 11 million views.

The actor’s petition highlighted that the beverage company had previously requested the production company not to use the title, asserting a copyright claim. The company’s trademark application for “BROCODE” was objected to and remains under consideration, and the mark is currently registered for alcoholic and energy beverages.

After reviewing the submissions, the court agreed to grant interim protection, ensuring that the production of the movie would not face obstruction from the beverage company during the injunction period.