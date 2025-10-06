Sonali Khanna joins Monks as India Head, Business and Integration

New Delhi: Monks, the global digital and data-driven unit of S4Capital plc, has appointed Sonali Khanna as India Head, Business and Integration, effective immediately.

In her new role, Khanna will lead business solutions, integration strategy, and creative planning, working closely with Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India, to expand client partnerships and strengthen Monks’ digital marketing offerings.

She will oversee the alignment of the company’s capabilities in data, creative, media, and technology to support brand growth and measurable outcomes in India’s digital market.

Khanna brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and transformation across multiple industry verticals. She most recently served as President and Branch Head at Lowe Lintas South, and has held senior roles at MullenLowe Lintas Group, India, and Grey Worldwide.

Her work spans sectors including FMCG, e-commerce, luxury retail, telecommunications, and digital-native brands, with projects for clients such as Britannia, Tanishq, Zoya, Fastrack, Unilever, Flipkart, Swiggy, Unacademy, CultFit, MRF, TVS, ITC Dairy, Paper Boat, Reliance Trends, GSK, Dabur, and Nestlé.

"Sonali’s appointment marks an important step in our journey of building Monks India as a true partner for transformation," said Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India.

"She brings a rare combination of strategic vision, empathetic leadership, and a deep understanding of what Indian brands need today. Her track record of driving growth across diverse categories will help us scale our integrated offering and strengthen our most important partnerships with both clients and our people."

Commenting on her new role, Khanna said, “In today’s tech-enriched business environment, clients are looking for strategic unlocks, disruptive creative thinking, and accelerated growth. Powered with a suite of global tools that offer AI-powered creativity, digital content, and tech-driven production workflows, Monks is uniquely positioned to bring big ideas to life through an integrated digital marketing model.”

“Clients can now scale their business using a platform-integrated approach, while minimizing marketing and communication complexities. I’m really excited to be part of this movement that converges big-brand thinking with a digital-first ecosystem, and I look forward to leading this transformational journey of brands alongside the leadership team at Monks.”