Rolls-Royce appoints Sashi Mukundan as Executive VP, Transformation India

New Delhi: Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) has announced the appointment of Sashi Mukundan as Executive Vice President, Transformation India.

Mukundan will join the company in October and will lead government and business relations activities in India, supporting the growth of Rolls-Royce’s operations in the country.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of Rolls-Royce, said: “Sashi has a track record of delivering significant commercial growth that has brought benefit to India’s own impressive economic success story. His appointment is an indication of Rolls-Royce’s commitment to increasing our footprint and deep partnership in India.”

He also added, “We aspire to become a strategic partner to India by co-creating, co-developing and co-manufacturing power and propulsion technologies in India, for India and the world, delivering a significant impact to Viksit Bharat 2047.”