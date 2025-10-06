Veeba’s Wok Tok takes swipe at Maggi in India print ad

New Delhi: Veeba has launched Wok Tok, a new “better-for-you” instant noodle brand, with a full-page print ad in Bombay Times that takes a playful jab at Maggi, India’s longstanding instant noodle favourite.

While no competitor is directly named, the ad carries the message: “Two minutes with you taught us we could do better,” signalling a nod to Maggi’s iconic two-minute cooking promise.

The campaign draws on nostalgia, evoking memories of rainy evenings and hostel meals, while positioning Wok Tok as a health-conscious alternative. The print ad highlights three key claims: “No Palm Oil”, “No Maida”, and “No Added MSG,” pointing to ingredients that have been criticised in Maggi and other instant noodles.

Palm oil has been associated with health concerns, maida is viewed as overly refined flour, and MSG carries a controversial reputation, despite ongoing debate around its effects. Wok Tok’s messaging conveys a generational shift in consumer expectations, suggesting that traditional noodles can be reimagined with cleaner ingredients.

The ad also references a two-minute consumer survey of over 100 instant noodle consumers, subtly reinforcing its claim of insight-driven positioning.