boAt swings to profit in FY25 with RS 60 crore PAT on RS 3,098 crore revenue

New Delhi: boAt’s parent Imagine Marketing has returned to profitability in FY25, posting a consolidated profit after tax of a little over RS 60 crore on revenue of Rs 3,097.8 crore. EBITDA came in at more than Rs 142 crore.

The audio-and-wearables company had reported a net loss of Rs 79.7 crore in FY24 and Rs 129.5 crore in FY23.

On a standalone basis, revenue was Rs 3,089.6 crore with a net profit of Rs 64.2 crore.

What drove the turnaround

Category mix: boAt said it reinforced leadership in personal audio in India and ranked third globally in branded personal audio. Premium sub-brand Nirvana by boAt saw strong growth, while wearables moved closer to EBITDA neutrality in Q4.

New products: More than 100 launches in FY25, including TWS models with head-tracking and Knowles drivers. The company also entered new connected categories with boAt TAG.

Channels: A broader mix across e-commerce, offline retail, exports and a rising quick-commerce contribution.

Operational discipline: “Make in India” accounted for over 70% of volumes, with deeper localisation across PCBs and plastics. Working capital days improved from about 71 in March 2024 to about 36 in March 2025.

Sameer Mehta, Co-founder and Executive Director, said the return to profit “reflects the resilience of our business model and the trust of millions of consumers who continue to choose boAt.” He added that innovation, expansion into new categories and agility in responding to consumer preferences will remain priorities.

Gaurav Nayyar, CEO, called FY25 “a pivotal turning point,” citing cost discipline and a sharper read on consumer needs. He said the company strengthened audio leadership, reimagined its wearables approach and entered new segments to set up “long-term sustainable growth.”

boAt said it is seeing steady traction in GCC markets and plans to keep investing in product pipelines, domestic manufacturing and a diversified channel strategy. With a cleaner balance between growth and profitability, management expects momentum to carry into FY26.