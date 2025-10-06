Meta adds AI dubbing, persona ads and creator APIs to boost performance

New Delhi: Meta announced a fresh wave of generative AI and creator-collaboration features aimed at helping advertisers personalise creative, expand into new language markets and turn high-performing creator posts into paid ads more easily.

At the core of the update is an expansion of Advantage+ creative. Meta said nearly two million advertisers have used its video generation tool and that it is now adding AI-generated music, video HDR enhancement and AI dubbing.

The music feature analyses an ad’s content to compose custom tracks aligned to the product, mood and style, while HDR enhancement promises higher contrast and richer colours for more immersive video. AI dubbing is designed to quickly adapt existing video assets for international or multilingual audiences.

For images, Meta is introducing persona-based generation inside Advantage+ creative. The tool produces multiple versions of the same ad tailored to different customer types or historical performance signals.

For example, a headphone campaign could automatically produce a style-led visual for fashion-minded shoppers, a sound-quality variant for music enthusiasts and a comfort-focused version for frequent travelers.

On the creator side, Meta is making it easier for brands and agencies to discover and partner with talent and to scale organic creator content into paid media. A new Facebook creator discovery API lets businesses and third-party partners search creators by keywords and view audience demographics and engagement insights to find better matches. Meta is also expanding access to the Instagram Creator Marketplace API to all agencies, advertisers and approved developers in countries where the marketplace is available, and opening creator marketplace entry points in Meta Business Suite for verified Instagram businesses in eligible markets.

Within the Partnership Ads Hub, Meta plans to surface AI-recommended Collabs that marketers can convert into partnership ads directly from recommended organic content. According to Meta, adding partnership ads to business-as-usual campaigns has delivered a 19% reduction in cost per acquisition and a 13% lift in click-through rates.

The company said the new workflow addresses one of the most requested capabilities from brands: a simpler path from organic creator posts to AI-optimised ads.

Meta is also testing new ways for creators to monetise brand collaborations by making content more shoppable. Experiments include giving creators access to a brand’s affiliate programme on Facebook and enabling creators and brands to add product links to Instagram Reels.