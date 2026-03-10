Advertisment

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Mar 10, 2026

  • Mar 10, 2026 11:33 IST

    Zee Media appoints Mayank Jain as SVP, Digital Ad Sales

    Before joining Zee Media, Jain served as Vice President – Digital Ad Sales at TV9 Network. Read more...



  • Mar 10, 2026 11:17 IST

    India's T20 World Cup win boosts IPL ad market as JioStar raises rates

    The broadcaster has raised television and digital ad rates for IPL 2026, banking on post-World Cup sentiment, early sponsor demand and expectations of strong viewership. Read more...



  • Mar 10, 2026 11:13 IST

    Niloufer Dundh exits Ventes Avenues; Balamurugan Mani and Fauzan Abdul Rahim take charge

    The adtech company sharpens focus on first-party data, CTV, premium media supply and proprietary marketing technology. Read more...



  • Mar 10, 2026 10:46 IST

    Warner Bros Discovery elevates Neeraj Jha as Head of Sports Business for India and South Asia

    Jha steps into the role after serving as director for content, programming and acquisition, overseeing sports broadcast operations and content strategy across the region. Read more...



  • Mar 10, 2026 10:23 IST

    The ghost of RMG past: What IPL 2026 could have been without the gaming clampdown

    Before the clampdown, gaming companies were gearing up for explosive IPL spending, double marketing spends with bigger prizes, sharper creatives, and deeper integrations. Read more...



  • Mar 10, 2026 10:17 IST

    WPP says brands must break silos between media, creative and production

    Monica Taylor and Ruth Stubbs, WPP Production and WPP Media, say integrated systems are now essential to deliver relevance at scale, improve ROI and build long-term brand equity. Read more...



  • Mar 10, 2026 09:11 IST

    Raymond Lifestyle appoints Kalpana Singh as Chief Marketing Officer

    Kalpana-Singh
    Kalpana Singh

    Singh joins Raymond Lifestyle from Hindustan Unilever, where she most recently served as Marketing Director. Read more...



  • Mar 10, 2026 08:58 IST

    Shruti Tyagi joins Affinity Global as Director, Marketing

    Tyagi brings over a decade of experience across media and entertainment, and will lead marketing in India and global markets. Read more...



  • Mar 10, 2026 08:51 IST

    Spikes Asia 2026: India bags 44 shortlists across 9 categories; tally rises to 77

    India’s overall shortlist count climbed after the latest round covered Creative Strategy, Design, Film Craft, Gaming, Healthcare, Media, Music, PR and Social & Creator. Read more...



