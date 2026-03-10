Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Mar 10, 2026

- Mar 10, 2026 11:33 IST
Zee Media appoints Mayank Jain as SVP, Digital Ad Sales
Before joining Zee Media, Jain served as Vice President – Digital Ad Sales at TV9 Network. Read more...
- Mar 10, 2026 11:17 IST
India's T20 World Cup win boosts IPL ad market as JioStar raises rates
The broadcaster has raised television and digital ad rates for IPL 2026, banking on post-World Cup sentiment, early sponsor demand and expectations of strong viewership. Read more...
- Mar 10, 2026 11:13 IST
Niloufer Dundh exits Ventes Avenues; Balamurugan Mani and Fauzan Abdul Rahim take charge
The adtech company sharpens focus on first-party data, CTV, premium media supply and proprietary marketing technology. Read more...
- Mar 10, 2026 10:46 IST
Warner Bros Discovery elevates Neeraj Jha as Head of Sports Business for India and South Asia
Jha steps into the role after serving as director for content, programming and acquisition, overseeing sports broadcast operations and content strategy across the region. Read more...
- Mar 10, 2026 10:23 IST
The ghost of RMG past: What IPL 2026 could have been without the gaming clampdown
Before the clampdown, gaming companies were gearing up for explosive IPL spending, double marketing spends with bigger prizes, sharper creatives, and deeper integrations. Read more...
- Mar 10, 2026 10:17 IST
WPP says brands must break silos between media, creative and production
Monica Taylor and Ruth Stubbs, WPP Production and WPP Media, say integrated systems are now essential to deliver relevance at scale, improve ROI and build long-term brand equity. Read more...
- Mar 10, 2026 09:11 IST
Raymond Lifestyle appoints Kalpana Singh as Chief Marketing Officer
Singh joins Raymond Lifestyle from Hindustan Unilever, where she most recently served as Marketing Director. Read more...
- Mar 10, 2026 08:58 IST
Shruti Tyagi joins Affinity Global as Director, Marketing
Tyagi brings over a decade of experience across media and entertainment, and will lead marketing in India and global markets. Read more...
- Mar 10, 2026 08:51 IST
Spikes Asia 2026: India bags 44 shortlists across 9 categories; tally rises to 77
India’s overall shortlist count climbed after the latest round covered Creative Strategy, Design, Film Craft, Gaming, Healthcare, Media, Music, PR and Social & Creator. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Mar 10, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update