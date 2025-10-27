Terms of Use

1. About these Terms

These Terms of Service (“Terms”) are a legal agreement between you (“you”, “user”, “reader”) and BestMediaInfo (“BestMediaInfo”, “we”, “us”, “our”).

They apply to all content, products, features and services that we make available on or through the BestMediaInfo website, mobile site, newsletters, social handles, RSS feeds, push alerts, and any future mobile or OTT apps (together, the “Service”).

By accessing, browsing, or using the Service in any way, you agree to be bound by these Terms. If you do not agree, please do not use the Service.

2. Eligibility

You confirm that you are at least 18 years old, or that you are accessing the Service under the supervision of a parent or legal guardian who accepts these Terms on your behalf.

3. Personal, limited use only

Unless we say otherwise in writing, BestMediaInfo grants you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, revocable right to access and read the Service for your personal, non-commercial use.

You may not reproduce, publish, syndicate, upload, post, transmit, sell, resell, mirror, frame, scrape, data-mine, train AI models on, or commercially exploit any part of the Service (including headlines, text, images, videos, data, logos, layouts, or code) without our prior written permission.

You may share links to BestMediaInfo articles on social media or messaging apps for non-commercial purposes, as long as you do not remove our branding, do not alter the headline or context in a misleading way, and do not suggest that you are the source.

4. Intellectual Property

All content on the Service, including articles, text, reports, graphics, photos, video, audio, design elements, trademarks and logos, is owned by BestMediaInfo or licensed to us by our partners, contributors, freelancers, wire services, and other rights holders. It is protected by applicable copyright, trademark and other intellectual property laws.

No right, title or interest transfers to you by using the Service, except the limited right to access and read for personal use described above.

Any unauthorised use of our content may result in civil and/or criminal liability under applicable law.

5. User submissions (comments, tips, photos, etc.)

If you submit, upload, email, message or otherwise provide any content to us (including but not limited to comments, text, images, video, audio, statements, tips, corrections, documents or feedback), together “User Content”:

You confirm that the User Content is your original work, that you have the right to share it, and that it does not defame any person, violate privacy, infringe copyright/trademark, incite violence or hatred, or break any law.

You grant BestMediaInfo a worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, sublicensable licence to use, reproduce, edit, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, display and otherwise make available that User Content in any media now known or later developed.

You understand that we may credit you by name or username, or we may choose not to credit you, at our editorial discretion (for example, in sensitive or safety-related reporting).

We may moderate, edit or remove User Content at any time, for any reason, without notice.

You are fully responsible for your User Content. BestMediaInfo is not responsible for, and does not endorse, any User Content posted, sent or supplied by users.

6. Prohibited use

You agree that you will NOT:

Use the Service for any unlawful, defamatory, libellous, obscene, hateful, harassing or threatening activity.

Publish or spread material that promotes violence, spreads disinformation as fact, or targets a person or group on the basis of religion, caste, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity or nationality.

Impersonate any person (including BestMediaInfo staff), or misrepresent your affiliation.

Attempt to gain unauthorised access to any part of the Service, our servers, or user data.

Introduce viruses, malware, bots, scrapers, crawlers, automated collection tools, or any code intended to damage, interfere with or harvest data from the Service.

Use the Service to advertise or promote products/services without our written approval.

Interfere with the security, performance or availability of the Service, including denial-of-service attacks, flooding or spamming.

We reserve the right to block or suspend access by any user we reasonably believe is violating these rules.

7. Accuracy, editorial independence and external links

We make reasonable efforts to ensure our reporting is accurate, timely and sourced. However, news changes fast, and factual situations can evolve after publication. Information on the Service is provided “as is” for general information and news purposes. We do not promise that all information is complete, up to date, or suitable for any specific decision (legal, medical, financial, investment, etc.). You rely on the Service at your own risk.

The Service may link to external sites not operated by BestMediaInfo. We are not responsible for the content, availability, policies or security of those third-party sites, and linking does not mean endorsement.

8. No professional advice

Nothing on the Service is intended to be, or should be taken as, professional advice (for example legal advice, medical advice, tax advice, investment advice). You should seek professional guidance before acting on information from the Service.

9. Paid products, subscriptions and offers

From time to time, BestMediaInfo may offer paid products, subscriptions, memberships, partner offers, event access or other monetised services through Reader Revenue Manager or other channels. Pricing, access rights, trial periods, refunds and cancellation terms for those paid offerings may be subject to additional terms. Where there is a direct conflict between those specific terms and these Terms, the specific terms for that paid product or subscription will control for that product.

We reserve the right to change, suspend or discontinue any paid or free part of the Service at any time.

10. Privacy

Our separate Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, store and share personal data. Please read it. By using the Service, you also agree to how we handle personal data under that Privacy Policy.

11. Termination / Suspension

We may, at our sole discretion and without notice, suspend or terminate your access to some or all of the Service (including the ability to comment or submit content) if we believe you have violated these Terms, broken applicable law, or created risk for BestMediaInfo, our staff, our partners, sources, or other users.

You may stop using the Service at any time. Stopping use does not cancel rights you have already granted to us (for example, licences to use past User Content).

12. Disclaimer of warranties

To the maximum extent allowed by law, the Service is provided “as is” and “as available,” without any warranties of any kind, express or implied. Without limiting the above, we do not warrant that the Service will be uninterrupted, secure, error-free, or free of viruses; or that any content is complete, reliable, or current.

13. Limitation of liability

To the maximum extent allowed by law, BestMediaInfo and its directors, editors, employees, contributors, partners and affiliates will not be liable for any indirect, incidental, consequential, special, punitive or exemplary damages, or for loss of profits, revenue, data or goodwill, arising out of or in connection with your use of (or inability to use) the Service.

14. Indemnity

You agree to defend, indemnify and hold harmless BestMediaInfo and its directors, editors, employees, contributors and affiliates from and against any claims, losses, liabilities, damages, costs and expenses (including reasonable legal fees) arising out of:

your violation of these Terms; your violation of any law or third-party right; any User Content you submit, post, or share through the Service.

15. Governing law and jurisdiction

These Terms are governed by the laws of India. You agree that any dispute arising out of or relating to these Terms and/or your use of the Service will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts located in New Delhi, India.

16. Changes to these Terms

We may update these Terms at any time. When we do, we will revise the “Last updated” date at the top of this page. Continued use of the Service after changes are posted means you accept the updated Terms.

17. Contact us

If you have questions about these Terms, including requests for content use or syndication, please contact: info@BestMediaInfo.com

18. Address

BestMediaInfo

BMI Publications Private Limited, a BMI Group publication

304, JMD Regent Plaza

Near Guru Dronacharya Metro Station

Sector 26, Gurugram, India - 122002