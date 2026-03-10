New Delhi: SkyBlue Cinematix has secured the exclusive global brand integration rights for the upcoming film Varanasi, directed by filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli.

Under the agreement, the company will handle brand partnerships and integrations connected with the film across India and international markets. The arrangement places SkyBlue Cinematix in charge of developing brand collaborations linked to the film’s narrative and production ecosystem.

Varanasi is described as a large-scale action-adventure film combining elements of mythology and contemporary storytelling. The project will be shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format, a technical format rarely used in Indian productions.

The film features an international cast that includes Mahesh Babu in the lead role, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The original score is being composed by Academy Award-winning musician M. M. Keeravani.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027 across more than 120 countries.

As part of the partnership, SkyBlue Cinematix will oversee the integration of brands into the film’s narrative framework rather than limiting the collaborations to traditional product placements.

“Varanasi is mounted on an enormous scale, both creatively and technically. Every collaboration helps the film reach wider audiences meaningfully. I hope our partnership with SkyBlue Cinematix integrates global brands organically and respectfully into its rooted world,” said Rajamouli.

Dato’ Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, group chairman of SkyBlue Group, said, “To be entrusted by S. S. Rajamouli with the global brand integration mandate for Varanasi is both an honor and a responsibility. This film is not merely a production; it is a global cinematic movement. We are proud to serve as the strategic engine powering its worldwide brand partnerships.”