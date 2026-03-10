Housing.com appoints Aditya Singh Sandhu as Chief Revenue Officer

New Delhi: Housing.com has appointed Aditya Singh Sandhu as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Based in the company’s Gurgaon office, Sandhu joins the leadership team and will be responsible for driving revenue growth, strengthening market expansion, and advancing the company’s go-to-market strategy across key business segments.

Sandhu brings over 20 years of leadership experience across India and the United States, with a strong track record of building, scaling, and transforming businesses across FMCG, e-commerce, and technology-led organisations. His experience spans companies at different stages of growth, from early-stage startups to large, established enterprises.

Over the course of his career, Sandhu has held senior leadership roles at organisations including ITC, Udaan, Nykaa, VLCC, and Ustraa, where he has led large-scale business operations with P&L ownership.

He also brings an entrepreneurial perspective, having co-founded and served as COO of a startup built on strong customer-centric principles and a sustainable, cash-flow-positive model.

Praveen Sharma, CEO, REA India (Housing.com), said, “We are delighted to welcome Aditya to Housing.com at such a pivotal stage of our growth journey. His extensive experience across diverse sectors, combined with his strong business acumen and people-first leadership style, makes him uniquely suited to lead our revenue function. With a presence across more than 45 cities spanning Tier-I and Tier-II markets, and continued expansion into emerging real estate corridors, we are entering an exciting phase of growth. Aditya’s leadership will play a critical role in strengthening our go-to-market capabilities, deepening partnerships across markets, and driving sustainable, long-term revenue growth.”

Sandhu added, “I am excited to join Housing.com at a time when the digital real estate ecosystem in India is evolving rapidly. The platform has built a strong foundation and holds immense potential to further transform how people discover and transact real estate. With Housing.com recently expanding into 15 new Tier-2 cities, there is a tremendous opportunity to bring digital-first property discovery to a wider base of homebuyers across the country. I look forward to working with the team to drive growth, enhance customer value, and build a robust, future-ready revenue engine.”