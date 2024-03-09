Contact Us

Editorial
Niraj Sharma, Founder & Editor-in-Chief. Write Niraj at Niraj@BestMediaInfo.com
Akansha Srivastava, Editor, Delhi. + 91 9167465587, Akansha@BestMediaInfo.com
Niveditha K, Sub-editor, Delhi. + 91 8056280476, Niveditha@BestMediaInfo.com
Saptak Bardhan, Sr. Correspondent, Delhi. + 91 9654764263, Saptak@BestMediaInfo.com
Khushi Keswani, Correspondent, Delhi. + 91 8240417928, Khushi@BestMediaInfo.com
Vishesh Sharma, Correspondent, Delhi. + 91 9054470848, Vishesh@BestMediaInfo.com
Ad sales
Arunima Bhattacharya. Phone: +91 9820443107
For advertising opportunities with BestMediaInfo.com, write Arunima at Arunima@BestMediaInfo.com or Ad@BestMediaInfo.com
Technical assistance
Anand Mare, Web Designer. +91 8652222864
Write Anand at Anand@BestMediaInfo.com
News Releases
Please share the information, write-ups and your work to be published at Info@BestMediaInfo.com
Feedback
We welcome your feedback. Please e-mail suggestions and comments to Feedback@BestMediaInfo.com
Work with us
Interested to work with us? Send your CV at Careers@BestMediaInfo.com
AddressBMI Publications Private Limited
First floor, D-134
Ambedkar Colony, Chhattarpur
New Delhi - 110030