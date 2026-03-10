New Delhi: Samsung has released a three-minute film for its Galaxy brand, centred on themes of friendship, imagination and human connection.

The film premiered during the opening of the Galaxy Unpacked event held in San Francisco on February 25. It was created in collaboration with Academy Award-winning director Tom Hooper and forms part of a wider campaign built around the brand philosophy ‘Life opens up with Galaxy’.

The story follows two young friends, Mia and Paige. When one of them prepares to move away, Mia imagines ways to remain connected with her friend. Using an empty Galaxy box, she creates a fictional device that allows them to stay in touch through imaginative play. The narrative concludes with the cardboard box transforming into a spaceship, bringing the friends together again.

The storyline and elements within the film were developed through a creative process that encouraged young actors to share their own ideas about what an imaginative box could do. Several of these concepts were incorporated into the film’s scenes and design.

Although the film coincides with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, the device appears only briefly on screen. The campaign focuses primarily on storytelling rather than product demonstration.

“In a world excited by the generative power of AI, I was touched by this story from Samsung that celebrates the generative power of children’s imagination. This film reminds us of the primacy of human creativity and inventiveness, Mia imagines capabilities for her creation that go far beyond what any real-world tech can actually do. What inspires Mia is friendship and love. I was struck by how much the Samsung and Cheil teams guided my making of this film with such emotional delicacy and intelligence. The human experience is always at the center,” said Hooper.

“It is a rare opportunity to be able to celebrate a brand's core philosophy in such a pure and imaginative way. Galaxy has long stood for openness, and this film takes it to new heights and gives it a new meaning. We were excited and honored to have Tom bring this story to life with incredible nuance, joy, and charm,” said Tal Shub, global executive creative director at Cheil Korea.

The campaign is scheduled to run globally for a year across television, cinema, digital and social platforms. Cheil Korea developed the creative work.

