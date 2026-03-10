New Delhi: Emami Agrotech has introduced the ‘Healthy & Tasty, FOR CHEF’ range for the HoReCa and B2B foodservice segment at AAHAR 2026, the international food and hospitality fair being held in New Delhi.

The new range has been developed for hotels, restaurants and catering businesses and includes edible oils along with pantry staples such as whole and blended spices, chakki atta, maida, sooji, besan and soya chunks. The products are available in larger pack formats suited to institutional consumption and professional kitchens.

The portfolio has been introduced under the company’s existing Healthy & Tasty brand. The company said it also plans to expand the ‘FOR CHEF’ range in the coming months with products such as sauces, condiments and ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings.

Through this move, the company is expanding its presence in the HoReCa and institutional foodservice segment, which has been seeing increased demand for bulk food ingredients and supply solutions.

The company has set a target of Rs 2,000 crore in revenue from its HoReCa business over the next two to three years.

Commenting on the launch, Jayant Goenka, director at Emami Group, said, “The HoReCa sector represents a large and rapidly expanding consumption ecosystem with significant business potential. With the launch of our ‘Healthy & Tasty – FOR CHEF’ range, we are strengthening our focus beyond retail. Our portfolio - ranging from high-performance edible oils to essential pantry ingredients such as fresh chakki atta, maida and spices is designed to support chefs and foodservice partners in delivering excellence at scale.”

The company has also appointed Samantha Dutta as senior vice-president for food services, QSR, modern trade and alternate channels to lead the business. She brings more than 27 years of experience across HoReCa, QSR and B2B foodservice segments.

Commenting on the launch, Dutta said, “Our ‘FOR CHEF’ portfolio reflects our commitment to enabling professional kitchens with products that are not only high in quality but also aligned with evolving customer needs. Our focus is on delivering tailor-made solutions that enhance operational efficiency, support menu innovation, and ultimately drive business growth for our valued partners.”

In addition, Vikas Mittal, former managing director of McCain Foods India for India, South East Asia, Korea and Taiwan, has joined as a strategic business adviser to support the company’s growth plans in this segment.