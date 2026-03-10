London-headquartered Komerz buys Glassbox to expand creative commerce play

New Delhi: London-headquartered commerce platform Komerz has acquired brand and marketing consultancy Glassbox, in a move aimed at bringing brand strategy, creative development, distribution infrastructure and performance measurement under one operating system.

The company said the acquisition marks the emergence of a new “creative commerce” category, where brand storytelling, AI-led distribution and measurable sales operate within a single integrated platform.

With the deal, Komerz will combine Glassbox’s strengths in brand strategy and marketing with its own AI-powered commerce infrastructure, cross-border distribution network and transaction-level measurement platform.

The combined entity will look to tap the fast-growing digital commerce market, which it said is projected to reach nearly $345 billion in India and $7 trillion globally by 2030.

Komerz said the acquisition strengthens its integrated creative commerce model by combining brand strategy, content, distribution and transaction-level measurement across markets.

Ramesh Krishnamurthy

Ramesh Krishnamurthy, Global CEO of Komerz, said the acquisition enhances the company’s ability to connect brand building with business outcomes.

“Creative commerce must operate across the funnel. Contextual content, data-led activation and distribution must function as one accountable growth engine,” he said.

Siddharth Shankar

Siddharth Shankar, Global COO of Komerz, said the model addresses fragmentation in the marketing ecosystem.

“Creative without distribution is theatre. Distribution without brand equity is discounting. Bringing both together allows brands to build equity while driving measurable growth,” he said.

Geetanjali Bhattacharji and Anil Nair

Glassbox was founded in 2021 by Geetanjali Bhattacharji and Anil Nair. The consultancy works with organisations across brand strategy, marketing transformation and integrated communications.

Bhattacharji said the integration reflects how brand building is changing in a commerce-first market.

“Brand building must evolve from episodic campaigns to always-on, data-informed commerce frameworks that drive both ROAS and long-term equity,” she said.

Nair said the next phase of growth will belong to companies that can combine creativity, commerce and distribution.

“For decades, agencies built brands and retailers sold products. The next era belongs to companies that seamlessly combine creativity, commerce and distribution,” he said.

The acquisition follows Komerz’s recent purchase of US-based retail measurement company Pathformance, a move that strengthened its analytics and performance capabilities.

Currently valued at around $330 million, Komerz operates across the UK, Europe, Asia and North America. The company said the combined platform will serve multinational companies managing global brand portfolios, while also helping challenger and D2C brands scale across markets.