New Delhi: Somerset Indus Capital Partners has appointed SPAG FINN Partners as its strategic communications partner.

Under the mandate, SPAG FINN Partners will support the firm’s communications efforts, including reputation management, media relations, strategic storytelling and leadership positioning within India’s healthcare and investment ecosystem.

Speaking on the partnership, Mayur Sirdesai, partner at Somerset Indus Capital Partners, said, “Somerset Indus Capital Partners was founded on a core belief, that quality healthcare should be accessible and affordable to everyone. As we continue to scale our investments, it is important to communicate the real-world impact emerging from our portfolio. We look forward to the partnership with SPAG FINN Partners, whose deep healthcare expertise and strategic communications capabilities will help strengthen our engagement with key stakeholders and amplify our long-term vision.”

Commenting on the mandate, Aman Gupta, managing partner and health practice Asia lead at SPAG FINN Partners, said, “India’s healthcare ecosystem is on a transformative journey, with growing opportunities to expand access, innovation and quality of care. Somerset Indus Capital Partners has built a strong reputation for backing businesses that drive meaningful impact. We are delighted to partner with the firm to help articulate its longer-term vision, amplify the progress of its investment funds, and build a compelling narrative around the role of responsible capital in shaping the future of healthcare in India.”