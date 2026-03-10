WPP says brands must break silos between media, creative and production

New Delhi: WPP has said brands can no longer afford to treat media, creative and production as separate disciplines, arguing that integration across the three functions is now critical to growth.

In a WPP iQ article titled Beyond the silo: where media science meets creative magic, Monica Taylor of WPP Production and Ruth Stubbs of WPP Media said fragmented working leads to missed moments, wasted spend and creative fatigue.

The company said the brands that win are those that combine what it called media “science” with creative “magic” by linking strategy, content and activation in one connected system.

WPP cited Nielsen data to note that creative is responsible for 47% of sales impact, but added that its value falls when media delivery and production are not aligned to support it.

According to the article, media, creative and production should function as parts of the same growth engine.

WPP described media as the “where”, creative as the “why”, and production as the “how”, arguing that stronger integration creates a continuous loop of audience insight, creative origination and media activation.

They wrote that brands should map workflow gaps, co-create briefs from the start and invest in modular content systems that can adapt without repeated rebriefing.

WPP also said data is the bridge that makes such integration work. It pointed to two core challenges: traceability and granularity. They said creative assets often carry different tags and IDs across digital asset management systems and ad servers, breaking the feedback loop between creative and performance. They argued that brands need a persistent common identifier, audience-level dashboards and stronger links between performance data and creative development.

On automation, WPP cautioned against handing too much control to machines. It said brands should focus on intelligent automation rather than full automation, warning that an excessive focus on clicks and views can weaken broader brand-building goals. Both added that production systems should automate execution tasks such as resizing, versioning and localisation, while humans should retain control over core messaging and creative direction.

Taylor and Stubbs also argued that brands need to move beyond one-off campaigns and build what it called “living Brand Worlds”. WPP said an always-on system linking origination, activation and performance feedback can help brands create content designed for performance from inception, use insights to shape future creative and make every marketing dollar work harder.

Taylor and Stubbs said this connected model is especially important for global brands trying to balance scale with cultural relevance. They concluded that integration across media, creative, and production is no longer optional, but the model brands need to deliver real-time optimisation and sustainable growth.