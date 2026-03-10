Spikes Asia 2026: India bags 44 shortlists across 9 categories; tally rises to 77

New Update
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|The unofficial sound of F1
|Sting
|Leo
|Consumer goods
|2
|Project early periods
|Whisper
|Leo
|Healthcare
|3
|Project early periods
|Whisper
|Leo
|Audience insight
|4
|The unofficial sound of F1
|Sting
|Leo
|Multi-market strategy
Design
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Box to beds
|Amazon
|Ogilvy
|Packaging design
|2
|Godawan 173 Collector's edition
|Diageo
|22Feet Tribal Worldwide, Butterfly Cannon London, Diageo
|Packaging design
|3
|The great in-game wedding
|Battleground Mobile India
|22Feet Tribal Worldwide
|Special editions and bespoke items
|4
|Inglish dictionary
|Air India Express
|Juice
|Special editions and bespoke items
|5
|Godawan 173 Collector's edition
|Diageo
|22Feet Tribal Worldwide, Butterfly Cannon London, Diageo
|Special editions and bespoke items
Film Craft
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Whatsapp - Baatan Hi Baatan Mein
|Fundamental
|Direction
|2
|Whatsapp - Baatan Hi Baatan Mein
|Fundamental
|Casting
|3
|Tree to Treat
|Naturals Ice Cream
|Studio Zuno, Drink Water Design
|Direction
|4
|Tree to Treat
|Naturals Ice Cream
|Studio Zuno, Drink Water Design
|Cinematography
|5
|Tree to Treat
|Naturals Ice Cream
|Studio Zuno, Drink Water Design
|Use of original music
|6
|Tree to Treat
|Naturals Ice Cream
|Studio Zuno, Drink Water Design
|Editing
|7
|Slap Facial
|Sleepycat
|Mothership Productions
|Direction
|8
|Slap Facial
|Sleepycat
|Mothership Productions
|Script
|9
|Renu vs the City
|St Jude India Childcare Centres
|Hungry Films, Ogilvy Mumbai
|Script
|10
|Desi Oon
|Centre for Pastoralism
|Studio Eeksaurus
|Production design, Art Direction
|11
|Desi Oon
|Centre for Pastoralism
|Studio Eeksaurus
|Editing
|12
|Flipkart 'Sa Sa Le Le'
|Flipkart
|BangBang Media Corp, FCB Kinnect
|Use of original music
Gaming
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|The Great In-game Wedding
|Battleground Mobile India
|22Feet Tribal Worldwide
|Use of gaming, streaming platforms
|2
|The Great In-game Wedding
|Battleground Mobile India
|22Feet Tribal Worldwide
|Community Management, Social engagement
Healthcare
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Project Early Periods
|Whisper
|Leo
|OTC Products
|2
|Ek Tara
|Titan Eyewear
|Ogilvy
|Brand-led education awareness
|3
|Acko Tailor
|Acko General Insurance
|Leo
|Brand-led education awareness
|4
|Renu vs the City
|St Jude India Childcare Centres
|Hungry Films, Ogilvy Mumbai
|Fundraising and Advocacy
|5
|Dawai Reader
|Alkem Laboratories
|Lowe Lintas
|Healthcare Professional Engagement
|6
|Dawai Reader
|Alkem Laboratories
|Lowe Lintas
|Healthcare Professional Engagement
|7
|Dawai Reader
|Alkem Laboratories
|Lowe Lintas
|Healthcare Professional Engagement
Media
|Serial Number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|The Unofficial Sound of F1
|Sting
|Leo
|Innovative use of influencers
|2
|Hero Prayers for Safety
|Hero Motocorp
|Saatchi & Saatchi India
|Social behaviour
|3
|Garuda Rakshak
|DSP Mutual Funds
|Dentsu Creative
|Cultural Engagement
Music
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Golden Minute
|Johnson Baby
|Mothership Productions, DDB Mudra
|Use of original composition
|2
|Chai Bansuri - The Tea Flute
|Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea
|Ogilvy
|Live music experience
PR
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|The Unofficial Sound of F1
|Sting
|Leo
|Social Engagement
|2
|The Unofficial Sound of F1
|Sting
|Leo
|Innovative use of influencers, creators
Social and Creator
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|The Unofficial Sound of F1
|Sting
|Leo
|Brand storytelling
|2
|The Unofficial Sound of F1
|Sting
|Leo
|Creator-led content strategy
|3
|The Unofficial Sound of F1
|Sting
|Leo
|Sponsorship and brand partnership
|4
|Gamers on Duty
|Lenovo
|Leo
|Content-led Placement
|5
|Gamers on Duty
|Lenovo
|Leo
|Social commerce
|6
|Bassi vs Garnier Men Face Wash
|Garnier Men
|BBH India
|Creator collaboration
|7
|Shifting Shapes
|Apple
|TBWA India
|Social Film