Advertisment

0

Advertising

Spikes Asia 2026: India bags 44 shortlists across 9 categories; tally rises to 77

India’s overall shortlist count climbed after the latest round covered Creative Strategy, Design, Film Craft, Gaming, Healthcare, Media, Music, PR and Social & Creator

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Spikes Asia
Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi: Spikes Asia 2026 has revealed shortlists across Creative Strategy, Design, Film Craft, Gaming, Healthcare, Media, Music, PR, and the Social & Creator Spikes.

India has fetched 44 shortlists across the nine categories mentioned above. India’s shortlist tally now stands at 77.

India secured 31 shortlists across Audio & Radio, Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce, Direct, Film, Outdoor, and Print & Publishing. The Innovation shortlist was announced last month. It had also won two shortlists in Innovation last month.

Creative B2B, Creative Data, Creative Effectiveness, Digital Craft, Entertainment and Industry Craft shortlists will be announced Wednesday, March 11, followed by Glass: The Award for Change and Integrated shortlists on Thursday, March 12.

Winners, including the Young Spikes Competition, sponsored by Meta, will be announced at the Awards Gala, taking place at the iconic Capitol Theatre, Singapore, on Thursday, March 12.

Below is the full list of shortlists announced on March 10, 2026:

Creative Strategy
Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1The unofficial sound of F1StingLeoConsumer goods
2Project early periodsWhisperLeoHealthcare
3Project early periodsWhisperLeoAudience insight
4The unofficial sound of F1StingLeoMulti-market strategy

Design

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1Box to bedsAmazonOgilvyPackaging design
2Godawan 173 Collector's editionDiageo22Feet Tribal Worldwide, Butterfly Cannon London, DiageoPackaging design
3The great in-game weddingBattleground Mobile India22Feet Tribal WorldwideSpecial editions and bespoke items
4Inglish dictionaryAir India ExpressJuiceSpecial editions and bespoke items
5Godawan 173 Collector's editionDiageo22Feet Tribal Worldwide, Butterfly Cannon London, DiageoSpecial editions and bespoke items

Film Craft

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1Whatsapp - Baatan Hi Baatan MeinWhatsAppFundamentalDirection
2Whatsapp - Baatan Hi Baatan MeinWhatsAppFundamentalCasting
3Tree to TreatNaturals Ice CreamStudio Zuno, Drink Water DesignDirection
4Tree to TreatNaturals Ice CreamStudio Zuno, Drink Water DesignCinematography
5Tree to TreatNaturals Ice CreamStudio Zuno, Drink Water DesignUse of original music
6Tree to TreatNaturals Ice CreamStudio Zuno, Drink Water DesignEditing
7Slap FacialSleepycatMothership ProductionsDirection
8Slap FacialSleepycatMothership ProductionsScript
9Renu vs the CitySt Jude India Childcare CentresHungry Films, Ogilvy MumbaiScript
10Desi OonCentre for PastoralismStudio EeksaurusProduction design, Art Direction
11Desi OonCentre for PastoralismStudio EeksaurusEditing
12Flipkart 'Sa Sa Le Le'FlipkartBangBang Media Corp, FCB KinnectUse of original music

Gaming

Serial NumberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1The Great In-game WeddingBattleground Mobile India22Feet Tribal WorldwideUse of gaming, streaming platforms
2The Great In-game WeddingBattleground Mobile India22Feet Tribal WorldwideCommunity Management, Social engagement

Healthcare

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1Project Early PeriodsWhisperLeoOTC Products
2Ek TaraTitan EyewearOgilvyBrand-led education awareness
3Acko TailorAcko General InsuranceLeoBrand-led education awareness
4Renu vs the CitySt Jude India Childcare CentresHungry Films, Ogilvy MumbaiFundraising and Advocacy
5Dawai ReaderAlkem LaboratoriesLowe LintasHealthcare Professional Engagement
6Dawai ReaderAlkem LaboratoriesLowe LintasHealthcare Professional Engagement
7Dawai ReaderAlkem LaboratoriesLowe LintasHealthcare Professional Engagement

Media

Serial NumberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1The Unofficial Sound of F1StingLeoInnovative use of influencers
2Hero Prayers for SafetyHero MotocorpSaatchi & Saatchi IndiaSocial behaviour
3Garuda RakshakDSP Mutual FundsDentsu CreativeCultural Engagement

Music

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1Golden MinuteJohnson BabyMothership Productions, DDB MudraUse of original composition
2Chai Bansuri - The Tea FluteBrooke Bond Taj Mahal TeaOgilvyLive music experience

PR

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1The Unofficial Sound of F1StingLeoSocial Engagement
2The Unofficial Sound of F1StingLeoInnovative use of influencers, creators

Social and Creator

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1The Unofficial Sound of F1StingLeoBrand storytelling
2The Unofficial Sound of F1StingLeoCreator-led content strategy
3The Unofficial Sound of F1StingLeoSponsorship and brand partnership
4Gamers on Duty LenovoLeoContent-led Placement
5Gamers on Duty LenovoLeoSocial commerce
6Bassi vs Garnier Men Face WashGarnier MenBBH IndiaCreator collaboration
7Shifting ShapesAppleTBWA IndiaSocial Film

DDB Mudra 22feet Tribal Worldwide Ogilvy creative Leo Shortlists Spikes Asia
Advertisment