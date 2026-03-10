Spikes Asia 2026: India bags 44 shortlists across 9 categories; tally rises to 77

New Delhi: Spikes Asia 2026 has revealed shortlists across Creative Strategy, Design, Film Craft, Gaming, Healthcare, Media, Music, PR, and the Social & Creator Spikes.

India has fetched 44 shortlists across the nine categories mentioned above. India’s shortlist tally now stands at 77.

India secured 31 shortlists across Audio & Radio, Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce, Direct, Film, Outdoor, and Print & Publishing. The Innovation shortlist was announced last month. It had also won two shortlists in Innovation last month.

Creative B2B, Creative Data, Creative Effectiveness, Digital Craft, Entertainment and Industry Craft shortlists will be announced Wednesday, March 11, followed by Glass: The Award for Change and Integrated shortlists on Thursday, March 12.

Winners, including the Young Spikes Competition, sponsored by Meta, will be announced at the Awards Gala, taking place at the iconic Capitol Theatre, Singapore, on Thursday, March 12.

Below is the full list of shortlists announced on March 10, 2026: