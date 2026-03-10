Raymond Lifestyle appoints Kalpana Singh as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Raymond Lifestyle has appointed Kalpana Singh as Chief Marketing Officer, effective March 5, 2026.

She will report to the Chief Executive Officer and will be classified as Senior Management Personnel.

Singh joins Raymond Lifestyle from Hindustan Unilever, where she most recently served as Marketing Director. In that role, she led the strategic direction and execution of integrated marketing campaigns aimed at strengthening brand positioning and driving customer engagement.

Singh brings 20 years of experience in brand building, consumer insights and category strategy. The company said she has worked across the consumer goods sector and has a track record in driving growth and innovation.

During her 18-year stint at Unilever, Singh held several leadership roles, including Personal Care Business Group Director for the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa, and Brand Development Director for the Middle East, North Africa, Russia and Turkey.

Singh holds a Master of Arts degree in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University. Raymond Lifestyle disclosed the appointment under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.