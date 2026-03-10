India's T20 World Cup win boosts IPL ad market as JioStar raises rates

New Delhi: JioStar is set to ride the positive sentiment following India’s T20 World Cup victory during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), as the broadcaster has raised the base ad rates for the domestic cricket tournament, sources close to the development told BestMediaInfo.com.

The broadcaster has floated a fresh rate of Rs 19 lakh to Rs 19.5 lakh for a 10-second slot on television, multiple sources confirmed. Last year, the asking rate was Rs 18 lakh.

Similarly, the broadcaster is said to have pitched a rate of Rs 700 CPM on ROS for Connected TV. This marks a steep increase from last year’s rate of Rs 480 CPM.

The handheld rate, too, is being pitched at Rs 400 to Rs 450 CPM.

In its first tentative rate card, shared with advertisers and agencies last month, the base television rate had been kept unchanged, while a Rs 600 per CPM rate was floated for CTV, as reported exclusively by BestMediaInfo.com.

“The broadcaster has already onboarded several brands as TV and digital sponsors for the tournament, and apparently those advertisers took the early mover advantage. The new rates would apply to fresh deals,” one of the sources said.

The Indian Premier League 2026 will begin on March 28, with the opening match scheduled at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The final is scheduled for May 31.

BestMediaInfo.com on Monday reported that JioStar had signed six digital sponsors and five TV sponsors for IPL 2026.

On JioHotstar, Birla Opus has come on board as the co-powered-by sponsor, while Rapido, AMFI, Amazon, Vimal and MRF are associate sponsors.

On Star Sports, Rapido, AMFI and Vimal are also associate sponsors. Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp complete the list of associate sponsors on television.

A top media agency leader told BestMediaInfo.com that advertisers are expecting record viewership for the ICC T20 World Cup, and the momentum from the World Cup is likely to extend to the domestic tournament.

“That’s the reason we are witnessing significant interest among our clients,” the agency head said.

When asked about discounts, a media head at a top advertiser said they vary between 5 per cent and 10 per cent.

“However, securing a healthy discount becomes tougher when demand is high,” the media head said.