BMI Exclusive: JioStar hikes CTV ad rates for IPL 2026 by 25%

New Delhi: JioStar’s IPL 2026 rate card, released about a month and a half ahead of the tournament, signals a sharper push at the top end of digital advertising.
While television pricing is broadly in line with last year, the biggest movement is on connected TV (CTV). CTV is not only more expensive, it is also being sold in a more structured manner.
The major change is the base CTV CPM for a 10-second ad, which has moved up to 600 from 480.
JioStar has also introduced two buying routes for live CTV inventory – “in a block” and a higher-priced “any match selection” option.
On top of that, the separate “CTV Live” spot rate is not visible in the 2026 rate card reviewed by BestMediaInfo.com.
Block vs any match selection
The key structural shift is the pricing of match choice.
“In a block” is positioned as the default route. “Any match selection” comes at a consistent premium. The difference works out to roughly 50 per cent across live midroll and live preroll CPMs.
Alongside this, JioStar has tightened inventory governance. The terms include caps and eligibility conditions, including limits on share of impressions for certain placements.
The packaging also indicates that high-demand inventory such as opening fixtures and playoffs is treated differently for match selection.
Live spot buying shifts to CTL and PPL
In 2025, CTV had a separate “CTV Live” spot rate along with CTL breaks and PPL.
In 2026, spot-based buying on CTV is largely routed through CTL and PPL, while the rest of live inventory is sold through CPM options.
Premium pods have seen a sharp reset. CTL-2 is priced at Rs 21,35,000 for a 10-second spot, while CTL-1,3,4 positions are priced at Rs 12,95,000.
The terms also tighten on commitments and positioning. CTL premium positioning is listed at 25 per cent higher than standard CTL rates, and access is linked to large match commitments.
HH (mobile) rates "unchanged"
While CTV is being repriced and repackaged, handheld (HH) rates appear largely stable on core live and VOD lines, compared to last year.
CTV also adds a clearer “hyper-personalised” layer. In effect, targeting is being presented as a priced product rather than a bundled feature.
For impact formats, advertisers can buy a Live Generic Squeezeup (L-band) at Rs 2,50,000 per exposure on mobile and Rs 4,50,000 per exposure on CTV.
IPL 2026 digital ad rates at a glance
|Inventory
|Metric
|Block / ROS
|Any match / Targeted
|CTV base
|CPM (10s)
|600
|—
|CTV Live Midroll
|CPM (10s)
|600 (ROS) / 800 (L1)
|900 (ROS) / 1,200 (L1)
|CTV Live Preroll
|CPM (10s)
|800 (ROS) / 1,070 (L1)
|1,200 (ROS) / 1,600 (L1)
|CTV VOD/HLs
|CPM (10s)
|450 (ROS)
|600 (L1)
|Hyper-personalised VOD/HLs
|CPM (10s)
|600 (ROS)
|800 (L1)
|CTV Masthead
|CPM
|400 (ROS)
|520 (L1)
|CTL-2
|ASR (10s)
|Rs 21,35,000
|—
|CTL-1,3,4
|ASR (10s)
|Rs 12,95,000
|—
|PPL (Pre + Post)
|ASR (10s)
|Rs 4,00,000
|—
|Generic Squeezeup (CTV Live)
|Per exposure
|Rs 4,50,000
|—
|Generic Squeezeup (CTV PPL)
|Per exposure
|Rs 1,12,500
|—
|JioBharat Live
|ASR (10s)
|Rs 80,000
|—
|HH Live Midroll/Preroll
|CPM (10s)
|250 (ROS)
|315 (L1) / 375 (L2/cohorts)
|HH VOD/HLs
|CPM (10s)
|190 (ROS)
|225 (L1) / 260 (L2)
|Generic Squeezeup (HH Live)
|Per exposure
|Rs 2,50,000
|—
|Generic Squeezeup (HH PPL)
|Per exposure
|Rs 62,500
|—