JioStar signs six digital and five TV sponsors for IPL 2026

New Delhi: JioStar, the media rights holder for the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2023 to 2027, has secured six sponsors for digital streaming and five for the television broadcast so far.
On JioHotstar, Birla Opus has come on board as the co-powered-by sponsor, while Rapido, AMFI, Amazon, Vimal and MRF are associate sponsors.
On Star Sports, Rapido, AMFI and Vimal are also associate sponsors. Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp complete the list of associate sponsors for the television broadcast.
JioStar is yet to finalise a co-powered-by sponsor for the TV broadcast of the IPL.
The Indian Premier League 2026 will begin on March 28, with the opening match scheduled for Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The final is scheduled for May 31.
IPL remains one of India’s biggest annual media and advertising properties, drawing strong viewership and brand spending across television, digital streaming and sponsorships.
Recently, Rapido unveiled a new brand identity, shifting from a bike taxi service to a broader, multi-modal mobility platform. The IPL gives the brand a high-visibility platform to amplify this new positioning.
The paint rivalry is also expected to sharpen this IPL season. Asian Paints is an associate sponsor on television, while Birla Opus is the co-powered-by sponsor for digital.
MRF Tyres, meanwhile, has consistently shown a strong understanding of sports marketing, particularly in cricket. Last year, it signed Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador.
Hero MotoCorp is a natural fit for a mass platform like the IPL, given its strong reach across urban and rural India. The brand is also widening its mobility narrative through premium and electric offerings such as VIDA, making cricket a high-visibility stage for recall and scale.
AMFI’s IPL association fits with its wider push on investor education and mutual fund awareness.
Amid rising competition in the e-commerce space, Amazon’s association with the IPL highlights the importance of mass reach for the platform.
Last year, over 425 brands, including 270 first-time advertisers across 40 categories, partnered with JioStar for the IPL 2025 season, according to the ‘IPL 2025: A Year of Firsts’ report released by JioStar in partnership with Media Partners Asia (MPA).
In 2025, JioStar lined up sponsors, including My11Circle, Campa Energy, Birla Opus, PokerBaazi, SBI, PhonePe, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, Thums Up, Google Search, Allen Solly, Jaquar Bath + Light, GPay, Kent Kuhl Fans, Dream11, Campa, Joy Cosmetics, TVS, Asian Paints, Zupee, and Amul.