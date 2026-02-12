New Delhi: JioStar has largely held its IPL linear TV ad rates steady for 2026. The movement is concentrated in premium inventories, with hikes in HD-only Live, CTL-2 and several feed-wise lines.

The base “Live” rate on linear TV remains unchanged at Rs 18 lakh per 10 seconds for SD+HD, the same as last year’s TV package, industry sources told BestMediaInfo.com.

The SD-only Live rate is also unchanged at Rs 15 lakh per 10 seconds.

However, the broadcaster has raised Live HD-only to Rs 7.2 lakh per 10 seconds for 2026. This is up from Rs 6 lakh in 2025, marking a 20 per cent increase.

JioStar has also tightened pricing for premium pods on linear TV.

CTL-2 has been priced at Rs 13.5 lakh per 10 seconds (SD+HD). This compares with last year’s Spotbuys FLAG Premium (1/3/4) rate of Rs 10.8 lakh, a 25 per cent jump.

In contrast, CTL-1,3,4 is listed at Rs 9 lakh per 10 seconds (SD+HD). This is flat versus the 2025 Spotbuys FLAG (1/3/4) rate of Rs 9 lakh.

The rate card also states that premium CTL positions may be offered at a 25 per cent premium over standard CTL rates, subject to eligibility and inventory conditions.

In pre- and post-match programming, PPL (pre show, post show only) is priced at Rs 3.6 lakh per 10 seconds (SD+HD). The card also lists Rs 3 lakh (SD-only) and Rs 1.44 lakh (HD-only).

The broadcaster has positioned PPL mid-show inventory as restricted to select PPL clients, indicating tighter eligibility controls.

On highlights, the 2026 card prices HLs SD-only at Rs 41,500 per 10 seconds, up from Rs 40,000 last year. HLs HD-only is priced at Rs 20,000, down from Rs 30,000 in 2025.

JioStar has also drawn up a separate feed-wise pricing grid for 2026.

The Premium Feed (English SD + all HD) is priced at Rs 10.5 lakh, up from Rs 9 lakh last year, a 16.67 per cent hike.

All South (SD+HD) moves to Rs 4.2 lakh from Rs 3.6 lakh, also up 16.67 per cent.

Tamil (SD+HD) is up 10 per cent to Rs 2.2 lakh from Rs 2 lakh. AP & Tel (SD+HD) inches up 4.17 per cent to Rs 1.25 lakh from Rs 1.2 lakh.

The sharpest jump is on Kannada (SD-only), which rises to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 60,000, up 66.67 per cent.

Separately, the broadcaster has pegged Grade A matches at Rs 21.6 lakh per 10 seconds (SD+HD), playoffs at Rs 40 lakh, and the final at Rs 50 lakh. The card also specifies separate SD-only and HD-only rates for these fixtures.