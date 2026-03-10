The ghost of RMG past: What IPL 2026 could have been without the gaming clampdown

New Delhi: It was the year 2020 when two Indian entrepreneurs, Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, founders of Dream11, made a bold bid of Rs 222 crore to become the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, a moment that would redefine both their company and the commercial contours of India’s biggest sporting festival.

Until then, fantasy gaming in India had been a niche pastime at best, often conflated in public imagination with betting or casual apps.

But landing the IPL title rights, outbidding major names like Byju’s, Tata, and Unacademy, catapulted Dream11 into the mainstream, signalling to the world that “online gaming” was no longer a fringe pastime but a commercial force with mass appeal.

For multiple seasons, gaming brands were everywhere around the IPL. On TV screens, streaming platforms, stadium signage, and team partnerships. The league became more than just a cricket tournament. It became the biggest marketing stage for India’s fast-growing gaming industry.

Six years later, as IPL 2026 approaches, that moment feels distant. The money, scale, and visibility that gaming once brought to the league are no longer as strong, raising a question.

What would IPL 2026 have looked like if gaming spending had continued to grow?

How gaming became IPL’s biggest ad engine

Once Dream11 secured the IPL 2020 title sponsorship, real-money gaming and fantasy platforms rapidly turned the league into their central advertising stage.

The IPL was the epitome. The best way to utilise your power, to grab the audience and get them to play,” a top executive from a gaming platform said, recalling how every format, from fantasy sports to poker and prediction games, treated the tournament as the single biggest growth opportunity.

At peak intensity, the broader gaming ecosystem was estimated to contribute roughly 40-50% of total IPL advertising expenditure, effectively making the category the commercial backbone of the tournament. “The kind of money we were pumping in was almost 50% of the entire ad spend that IPL was getting,” the executive said.

Across gaming advertisers, cumulative gaming investments around the IPL were informally assessed in the Rs 1,500-2,000 crore range, reinforcing how deeply the category had embedded itself within the league’s commercial structure.

With overall IPL ad revenues often believed to be in the Rs 6,000-7,000 crore range, this meant thousands of crores flowing directly from gaming brands into broadcast, OTT, team sponsorships and digital integrations.

Individual brand spends reflected this aggression. Baazi Games alone is understood to have allocated about Rs 90 crore toward IPL advertising on Hotstar in a single season, despite not historically being a heavy marketing spender.

Dream11’s investment reportedly ranged between Rs 300 crore and Rs 500 crore, with some internal estimates placing it close to Rs 487 crore for one year.

What distinguished gaming expenditure from traditional brand advertising was not only its scale but also its intent.

For these companies, IPL visibility functioned as a direct performance funnel in which in-match exposure, clickable OTT banners, and repeated broadcast presence could immediately translate into app installs, first-time deposits, and sustained user engagement.

What made this spending different was also that it appeared in many formats. Gaming brands didn’t just rely on regular TV ads. They were seen through frequent TV spots during overs and innings breaks, banners and clickable ads on OTT platforms for quick sign-ups, campaigns with famous cricketers, and through team jerseys, sponsorships, and on-ground activities.

The executive insisted this was not reckless overspending. “Returns were confirmed, and every marketer was getting ROI. Once you taste the blood, you don’t want to go back. You want more,” the executive added.

This intensity reshaped the wider advertising landscape of the league. As gaming firms aggressively bid for premium inventory, other sectors often appeared smaller in comparison, even when they maintained steady seasonal spending.

The surge in demand from fantasy and RMG players helped push IPL pricing upward and strengthened broadcaster confidence in long-term revenue growth.

The IPL that might have been

If gaming spending had continued without disruption, IPL’s commercial curve in 2026 could have looked very different.

Executives within the gaming ecosystem believed budgets were only moving in one direction. Upward. After seeing strong returns from IPL-led customer acquisition, several companies were preparing to increase marketing spends by nearly 80-100% in the following seasons, alongside larger prize pools, better creative production and deeper media integrations.

This expected surge would not have been limited to advertising volume alone. It could also have reshaped IPL pricing power.

Television ad rates, which have hovered around Rs 17-18 lakh for a 10-second spot, might have moved significantly higher if multiple gaming brands continued competing for the same premium inventory.

Beyond media buying, gaming companies were also looking at bigger investments connected to IPL visibility.

Industry discussions included plans for large live tournaments and original event properties, documentary and reality-style content, and even high-budget scripted shows built around gaming culture. Some of these ideas were being considered with production budgets of Rs 50-70 crore, showing ambitions that went far beyond regular advertising.

The long-term ambition was clear. “Eventually, IPL would have become a gaming-dominated property. 50-60% of slots could have been taken by the gaming industry,” a CXO of an RMG platform told BestMediaInfo.com.

The reality of IPL 2026

The IPL that exists in 2026 reflects a quieter reality. The retreat of gaming’s aggressive spending has not caused a collapse in advertising demand, but it has altered the league’s growth gradient.

Even sectors expected to grow cannot match gaming’s past intensity. “No industry can match the way the gaming industry was pumping money,” the executive added.

Broadcasters appear to be compensating by widening the advertiser base and distributing inventory across more brands rather than relying on a few dominant spenders. While this approach can protect topline revenue, it also signals weaker competitive pressure within the marketplace.

The ghost of RMG's past

In the end, IPL 2026 will still appear grand on television, with blinding stadium lights, improbable sixes, and advertising breaks that continue to sell aspiration in carefully crafted ten-second moments.

Most viewers may never consciously notice what has changed, because cricket as a spectacle rarely leaves silence long enough for absence to be felt.

Yet somewhere beneath the scorecards, sponsorship slates, and broadcast graphics rests a quieter truth. The league once moved with a different kind of commercial adrenaline, powered not only by sporting rivalry but by an industry convinced that every boundary could convert into a customer, every over into a measurable transaction, and every match into visible growth.

That belief did more than purchase inventory; it accelerated the very tempo of the league’s business momentum, and in commercial ecosystems, speed often begins to resemble inevitability.

IPL remains India’s most powerful media platform even today, but it now seems to breathe at a more human pace, making the 2026 season feel less like a story of decline and more like the lingering presence of a memory that cannot be fully demonstrated, one shaped as much by what continues to appear on screen as by the quiet ghost of money that no longer does.