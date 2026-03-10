Niloufer Dundh exits Ventes Avenues; Balamurugan Mani and Fauzan Abdul Rahim take charge

Mumbai: Ventes Avenues has formalised a leadership transition, with Niloufer Dundh stepping down from her operational and board responsibilities following a mutually agreed transition.

The company said it will now move ahead under the leadership of Balamurugan Mani and Fauzan Abdul Rahim, as it sharpens its strategic focus on first-party data collaboration, connected TV ecosystems, premium media supply and proprietary marketing technology.

Under the new structure, Mani and Rahim will steer the organisation towards a product-led operating model with deeper technology integration.

Commenting on the transition, Balamurugan Mani said, “The advertising ecosystem is moving toward greater accountability, transparency and data ownership. Our focus is on equipping brands with structured first-party data frameworks, access to premium supply and technology-enabled execution that supports measurable growth.”

Fauzan Abdul Rahim said, “Influencer and creator-led marketing is no longer a standalone channel; it has to integrate seamlessly with broader media and performance frameworks. We are building technology that enables brands to manage creators, media and measurement within a single, structured environment.”

As part of its expanded strategic focus, Ventes Avenues said it is building capabilities across first-party data collaboration, OEM-led connected TV integrations, a proprietary demand-side platform, and influencer technology through its Social Tweebs platform.

On the data side, the company said it is working on enabling brands to activate owned data in secure, privacy-compliant environments to improve targeting and measurement without relying on third-party cookies.

In connected TV, Ventes Avenues said it is providing programmatic access to premium inventory through OEM partnerships, aimed at combining large-screen reach with digital-style targeting and reporting.

The company is also developing a proprietary DSP designed to support both brand and performance campaigns through direct supply integrations, cross-channel execution and real-time optimisation.

Its influencer technology platform, Social Tweebs, will focus on creator discovery, campaign management and performance measurement.

Ventes Avenues said it works with brands across e-commerce, fintech, gaming, consumer technology and digital services, and will continue to invest in technology development, analytics infrastructure and strategic partnerships across India, Southeast Asia and select international markets.

The company said its broader goal is to bring data, media and technology into a single execution framework aligned with measurable marketing outcomes in an increasingly privacy-first digital environment.