New Delhi: Shruti Tyagi has taken on the role of Director, Marketing at Affinity Global.

Tyagi joins the AdTech company following her tenure at Viacom18 Media, where she was marketing head for VOOT AVOD. In that role, she worked on brand and marketing initiatives, strategy, and audience engagement.

Before Viacom18, Tyagi was brand and marketing lead at Discovery Communications India for over four years, managing marketing and business strategy. She also served as senior marketing manager at Times Television Network, handling marketing initiatives across television properties.

Earlier in her career, Tyagi spent nearly four years at Zee Entertainment Enterprises as brand manager for the Hindi Movie Cluster, focusing on marketing and brand-building across the network’s movie portfolio.