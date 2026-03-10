Zee Media appoints Mayank Jain as SVP, Digital Ad Sales

New Delhi: Zee Media has appointed Mayank Jain as Senior Vice President – Digital Ad Sales.

Prior to joining Zee Media, Jain served as Vice President – Digital Ad Sales at TV9 Network, where he spent seven years driving digital revenue growth and building integrated advertising solutions across platforms.

Jain joined TV9 Network in May 2019 as Deputy Vice-President, initially leading sales for TV9 Bharatvarsh.

In 2020, he was promoted to Vice-President – Digital Ad Sales in April 2024. During his tenure, he played a key role in strengthening the network’s digital monetisation strategy and cross-platform sales offerings.

With over 25 years of experience in media and sales leadership, Jain has worked with several media organisations, including Disney Star India, Fox International Channels, National Geographic Channel, Red FM, Times Internet, NDTV Good Times, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd., and Eenadu Television.

He began his career with Amar Ujala, where he worked across multiple roles during two separate stints.

In his new role at Zee Media, Jain will focus on driving agency and client partnerships and accelerating advertising sales across publishing platforms, YouTube, Live TV, VOD, Connected TV (CTV), and OTT platforms. He will also oversee revenue strategy and digital monetisation initiatives across the Zee Media network.