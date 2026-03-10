Warner Bros Discovery elevates Neeraj Jha as Head of Sports Business for India and South Asia

New Delhi: Neeraj Jha has been elevated to head of sports business for India and South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the new role, Jha will oversee the company’s sports business operations across the region. He has been associated with the organisation for more than six years, working across programming, content acquisition and sports broadcast operations.

Prior to this elevation, he served as director for content, programming and acquisition, where he was responsible for broadcast operations, satellite planning, playout delivery and programming for the network’s sports portfolio, along with on-air promotions and content strategy.

Earlier, he led content and acquisition for the sports division, working closely with the regional sports platform Eurosport in South Asia.

Before joining the company, Jha spent over a decade with Ten Sports Network as assistant vice-president – production, managing live and non-live production operations and contributing to programming initiatives including the launch of the daily sports news show Sports Night. He has also worked with Zee News, ETV Network and IMG in various editorial and production roles.