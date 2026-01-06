Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 6, 2026

- Jan 06, 2026 17:56 IST
Kaizzen launches AI-focused service vertical to expand communications offerings
The Kaizzen AI Collective brings together data-led and intelligence-driven capabilities as part of the consultancy’s broader public relations, digital, and public affairs portfolio. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 17:36 IST
Omnicom Media partners with Google at CES to explore consumer search intent
The collaboration introduces the Consumer Prompt Insights Agent, designed to provide brands with deeper understanding of evolving search behaviour and intent signals in AI-driven search. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 16:19 IST
Sunkind Energy unveils new logo reflecting its journey and growth
The redesigned brand identity illustrates the company’s evolution from project execution to comprehensive renewable energy solutions, emphasising responsibility, innovation and long-term impact. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 15:22 IST
Lumio appoints Varun Nair as Head of Marketing
With over a decade of experience, Nair has worked across brand, digital and product marketing, including leadership stints at Poco India, TI Cycles and global agencies. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 15:17 IST
Brands don’t cast Diljit; they enter his world
Why Diljit Dosanjh’s influence extends far beyond music and cinema, shaping modern brand storytelling through credibility, cultural fluency and a deep connection with Gen Z audiences. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 14:57 IST
DPIIT pushes deadline for AI and copyright feedback to February 6
The public consultation on the proposed policy framework examining generative AI and copyright law has been extended by 30 days to allow wider stakeholder feedback. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 14:52 IST
Prasar Bharati D2M tests draw COAI criticism over process, transparency and scope
COAI pointed out that the Terms of Reference for the tests were not shared with stakeholders before the evaluation began, raising concerns over transparency and procedural fairness. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 14:42 IST
Avinash Kaul calls it a day at Network18
Kaul was serving as Chief Executive Officer - Broadcast & Publishing at Network18 and Managing Director, A+E Networks | TV18. He had joined the group in May 2014. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 13:27 IST
PepsiCo elevates Harjyot Singh to lead Media, Digital & Investments in APAC
Singh will oversee media, digital and investment strategies across the APAC region, building on his extensive experience in brand and category leadership. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 13:24 IST
Business Today names jury for 14th edition of India’s best CEOs awards
Industry stalwarts, led by Harsh Mariwala, will evaluate CEOs for strategic direction, global expansion, M&A success, and long-term business performance. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 13:21 IST
PubMatic unveils AgenticOS for autonomous programmatic advertising
The system allows advertisers, agencies and publishers to plan, execute and optimise campaigns autonomously, with early deployments showing faster decision-making. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 12:10 IST
Amit Shah to attend CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards in Mumbai on Jan 10
The awards are expected to draw leading industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani, Noel Tata, N. Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Sajjan Jindal. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 11:37 IST
NDTV Profit revamps look and editorial focus
NDTV said the revamp marks the start of NDTV Profit’s next phase with deeper analysis and a sharper editorial purpose. The channel has also introduced the tagline, “NDTV Profit. For Your Profit.”. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 11:30 IST
Equirus appoints Sandeep Walunj as Chief Growth Officer
Walunj brings nearly 30 years of marketing and business growth experience across BFSI, FMCG and retail, with leadership roles in India and the Middle East. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 11:27 IST
Ayush Kapoor joins Theobroma Foods as Chief Marketing Officer
Kapoor’s experience spans FMCG and D2C brands, with senior marketing leadership roles at Unilever and a recent transition from Bombay Shirt Company. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 11:24 IST
UK restricts junk food adverts during daytime TV hours
The new rules restrict junk food ad on television before 9 pm and ban paid online promotions, as the government moves to reduce children’s exposure to unhealthy food. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 11:21 IST
Madison Media introduces MbrAIn to support strategic media planning for Indian brands
The new platform is designed to help brands improve planning decisions and build accountable strategies across consumer, content, channel and commerce. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 11:18 IST
Bank of America downgrades Omnicom, citing growth risks in $13 bn IPG acquisition
BofA analysts argued that while the $13 billion all-stock deal for IPG offers clear advantages on paper, including a low acquisition price, significant cost-cutting opportunities, and funds for share repurchases, investors are underestimating key risks. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 11:13 IST
India to overtake China as largest SVOD market by 2030; revenue gap to persist: MPA
India is projected to reach 358 million SVOD subscriptions by 2030, even as monetisation remains far behind China and Japan. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 11:06 IST
Why creativity, not data and automation, will define the future of advertising, Amitesh Rao explains
In an exclusive interaction, Rao argues that data should inform decisions, not dictate them, and warns of “sameness” when algorithms become the sole decision-maker. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 10:02 IST
Bangladesh blocks IPL coverage following Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from league
The decision follows BCCI directive to Kolkata Knight Riders and comes amid broader diplomatic and cricketing tensions between India and Bangladesh. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 09:35 IST
Reddit launches Max campaigns beta for AI-powered ad performance
Automated campaign type uses Reddit Community Intelligence and AI to optimise targeting, creative, placements and budgets; early tests show lower CPA and higher conversions, Reddit says. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 09:32 IST
Google previews Gemini-led Google TV experience at CES 2026
New experience adds visual answers with videos and real-time sports updates, Google Photos search and creative tools; rollout to start on select TCL devices and expand to other Google TV products in the coming months. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 09:29 IST
Ads are losing the influence war, and this Omnicom study explains why
According to the study, 71% consumers value what people say about a brand over its ads; nearly half rank AI and influencers above advertising in shaping perceptions. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 09:25 IST
WPP rolls out Agent Hub with agentic AI Super Agents for marketers
New internal app store codifies WPP’s proprietary data and best practices into AI agents; WPP Open has 75,000+ users and is used by clients, including Coca-Cola and Nestle. Read more...
- Jan 06, 2026 09:16 IST
Amazon revamps Fire TV, launches Ember Artline TV
New Fire TV experience claims 20–30% speed gains, lets users pin up to 20 apps; Ember Artline debuts as 4K QLED “art TV” with matte display, Ambient Experience and AI art recommendations. Read more...
