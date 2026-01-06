New Delhi: Sandeep Walunj has announced his appointment as Chief Growth Officer at Equirus, sharing the update through a post on LinkedIn.

Walunj brings close to three decades of experience across marketing and business growth roles, with exposure to B2B2C environments in BFSI, FMCG and retail sectors across India, the Middle East and North Africa.

Before joining Equirus, he held senior leadership roles including Executive Director and Group Chief Marketing Officer at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Chief Marketing Officer at Nippon India Mutual Fund. His earlier career includes stints at organisations such as Magma Fincorp, Future Group, PepsiCo, Heineken, Reckitt and Wipro Consumer Care.

Commenting on the appointment, Ajay Garg, Managing Director, Equirus Group, said, “We are pleased to welcome Sandeep to the Equirus Group at a stage when most of our businesses are poised for the next phase of growth. His wide-ranging experience across financial services, brand-led growth, and technology-driven transformation will add significant depth to our leadership team. We believe his global exposure and understanding of modern growth drivers will help us build stronger, more differentiated businesses.”



Speaking on his appointment, Sandeep Walunj, Chief Growth Officer, Equirus Group, said, “Equirus offers a compelling opportunity to build meaningful, customer-first growth across a diverse financial ecosystem. My focus will be on creating a clear and consistent growth narrative, using data, technology, and collaboration across teams to unlock new opportunities. I look forward to drive long-term, sustainable growth.”