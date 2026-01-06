New Delhi: Ayush Kapoor has announced his appointment as Chief Marketing Officer at Theobroma Foods Private. He shared the update through a post on LinkedIn.

Kapoor joins the bakery and café chain after concluding his stint as Chief Marketing Officer and Digital Business Head at Bombay Shirt Company, a transition he had also communicated earlier on the professional networking platform.

“With end of 2025, I also drew curtains on my stint as CMO and Digital Business Head for Bombay Shirt Company,” Kapoor wrote in a previous post. Reflecting on his experience, he added, “The brand will always be a special one for me. There is an incredible scope to build large, premium, India-first brands across categories.”

Commenting on the broader shifts within the marketing function, Kapoor noted, “Marketing is undergoing a profound shift and it requires us to be artists as well as engineers every day,” adding that the volume of content and data shaping consumer attention has grown significantly.

Kapoor also acknowledged the teams he worked with during his tenure at Bombay Shirt Company, describing the departure as personally difficult and thanking colleagues for their collaboration and support.

His professional background includes senior marketing and brand leadership roles at Unilever, where he worked across personal care, hygiene and foods categories, as well as advisory and mentoring roles with consumer-focused start-ups. At Theobroma, he joins the leadership team as the company continues to expand its presence in India’s organised food and beverage segment.