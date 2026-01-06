New Delhi: PubMatic has introduced AgenticOS, an operating system designed to manage autonomous, agent-to-agent programmatic advertising across digital platforms.

The system provides a coordinated environment where intelligent agents can plan, transact, and optimise campaigns while maintaining brand safety and other operational guardrails.

“WPP and Choreograph are using agentic AI to strengthen WPP Open and Open Intelligence. Partnering with PubMatic to test AgenticOS underscores our commitment to agile innovation and to advancing what autonomous advertising can deliver at scale,” said Amanda Grant, EVP, Global Head of Data and Tech Partnerships, WPP Media.

AgenticOS combines multi-year investments in agentic AI and interoperability, allowing campaigns to be executed, monitored, and refined continuously. It is embedded within PubMatic’s global infrastructure and powered by NVIDIA-accelerated computing to support large-scale, low-latency operations.

Scott Ensign, Chief Strategy Officer at Butler Till, said, "We're very excited about the deployment of AI to bring speed and agility into programmatic through agentic media buying. PubMatic has been a critical partner with their AgenticOS in helping us and our clients get to market fast to test and validate the potential benefits of this emerging technology.”

The system operates through three layers: an infrastructure layer for real-time inference, an application layer where agentic capabilities coordinate planning, pacing and yield management, and a transaction layer linking agentic decisions directly to buying platforms. Early tests have shown campaign setup time reduced by 87% and issue resolution by 70%.

Other partners shared perspectives on the technology. Tom Leone, VP of Media Services at Brkthru, noted: “It brings agent-led planning and activation that turns manual setup into always-on, real-time optimisation and elevated service for our clients.”

John Matthews, Executive Director Advanced Advertising at Foxtel Media, said, “AgenticOS introduces automation that can keep pace with real audiences in real moments, which is essential for broadcasters. We see meaningful potential for agent-led workflows to enhance yield across live sports, entertainment, and streaming environments while delivering stronger outcomes for brand partners.”

The company has also introduced the Agentic AI Acceleration Program, which supports advertisers, agencies, publishers, and partners in moving from testing to live agentic workflows within weeks.