Avinash Kaul calls it a day at Network18

New Delhi: Avinash Kaul has called it a day at Network18, sources familiar with the development told BestMediaInfo.com.

Kaul joined the Network18 group in May 2014.

Network18 has not made an official announcement at the time of filing this report.

Kaul was serving as Chief Executive Officer - Broadcast & Publishing at Network18 and Managing Director, A+E Networks | TV18.

He was reporting to Network18 MD and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, who is soon expected to announce the realignment of teams.

He went on to take up multiple leadership roles, including President (May 2016-April 2018) and Chief Operating Officer (April 2018-May 2019), before taking on a wider mandate across broadcast, while continuing as Managing Director of A+E Networks | TV18.

Kaul joined Network18 from Times Television Network, where he was CEO of Times Now, ET Now and Zoom.

Kaul’s career spans leadership stints across television and media, including CEO - TV Division at Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) from August 2010 to May 2014, and CEO at Sahara One Entertainment & Media Limited in 2010.

Before that, he served as Executive Vice President at NDTV Media (2002-2010) and held roles at Star India, Discovery Communications, and WPP in the early phase of his career.

Kaul is also associated with industry bodies in research and measurement, including BARC India and MRUCI.