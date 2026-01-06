New Delhi: CNBC-TV18 will host the 21st edition of the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) on January 10, 2026, in Mumbai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the event as the chief guest.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are also expected to be present.

The annual awards recognise business leaders and enterprises across sectors, with the 2026 edition focusing on leadership, enterprise development and India’s role in the global economy.

The event is expected to see participation from senior figures in Indian industry, including Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited; Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts; N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises; and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group.

According to the organisers, the awards continue a legacy spanning more than two decades, recognising business leadership across sectors and geographies.

Winners are selected by a jury comprising senior leaders from industry and allied fields. The jury for this year’s edition is chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla. Other members include Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairperson of State Bank of India; C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech; Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise; Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia; Dilip Shanghvi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; Zia J. Mody, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at AZB & Partners; P D Singh, CEO of Standard Chartered for India and South Asia; and Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India.

The 21st edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards is presented by Standard Chartered.