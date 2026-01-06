New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday said it has extended the public consultation period on its proposed policy framework examining the intersection of generative AI and copyright law by another 30 days, allowing stakeholders to submit their responses until February 6, 2026.

The consultation was initially scheduled for 30 days starting December 9, 2025, following the release of the first part of a working paper outlining the government’s preliminary views on how existing copyright law applies to the training and commercial deployment of generative AI models.

“To ensure a comprehensive analysis by the stakeholders, it has been decided to provide additional time for the submission of feedback,” the DPIIT said in an office memorandum.

As outlined in the paper released on December 8, the government has proposed the creation of a committee to prescribe a royalty rate as a percentage of an AI company’s global revenue. The royalty obligation would apply only once an AI model is commercialised.

The framework also proposes making the AI fee retroactive, requiring companies to compensate for data used in the past to train their models.