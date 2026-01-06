New Delhi: Lumio has appointed Varun Nair as Head of Marketing, tasking him with overseeing the company’s brand, marketing and go-to-market strategy as it builds its presence in the home entertainment segment.

Nair brings over a decade of experience across brand strategy, media, digital, community building and product marketing. He joins Lumio from Poco India, where he served as head of brand marketing and led brand strategy, media buying, community initiatives, social media and partnerships in the smartphone category.

Before his stint at Poco India, Nair handled public relations, brand and digital marketing for the cycles and electric vehicle businesses at TI Cycles of India, where he was involved in brand positioning, digital initiatives and electric vehicle launches.

His earlier roles include leadership positions at 22feet Tribal Worldwide and Experience Commerce, working on brands such as Toyota, Lexus, Lenovo, MRF and Amazon. He began his career at Ogilvy.

“At Lumio, we are building a brand that listens before it speaks,” said Kailash Sankaranarayanan, COO and co-founder of Lumio. “We are focused on finding the real pulse of the consumer and translating that into products and stories that feel authentic. Varun’s experience in building communities, shaping narratives, and creating culturally relevant brands makes him a natural fit for Lumio as we scale.”

Commenting on his appointment, Nair said, “What drew me to Lumio is its intent to do things differently. This is not a brand built in boardrooms alone, but one shaped by real consumer insights, community feedback, and honest storytelling. Lumio has a strong product foundation, and I’m excited to help build a brand that feels human, relatable, and genuinely connected to the people it serves.”