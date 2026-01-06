New Delhi: A ban on junk food advertising on television before 9 pm and on paid online platforms at all times came into force in the UK on Monday, as the government moves to address rising childhood obesity levels.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the restrictions on advertising less healthy food and sugary drinks are expected to remove up to 7.2 billion calories from children’s diets each year.

The measures are also projected to reduce the number of children living with obesity by 20,000 and deliver savings of around £2 billion for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) over time.

“By restricting adverts for junk food before 9 pm and banning paid adverts online, we can remove excessive exposure to unhealthy foods, making the healthy choice the easy choice for parents and children,” said Ashley Dalton, the UK’s Minister for Health.

“We’re moving the dial from having the NHS treat sickness, to preventing it so people can lead healthier lives and so it can be there for us when we need it,” she said.

According to the DHSC, evidence shows advertising plays a significant role in influencing what and when children eat, shaping food preferences from an early age and increasing the risk of obesity and related illnesses.

Official figures show that 22.1% of children in England are living with overweight or obesity at the start of primary school, rising to 35.8% by the time they leave. Tooth decay remains the leading cause of hospital admissions among young children aged five to nine across the UK.

“These new restrictions will help reduce children’s exposure to the most problematic adverts and mark real progress towards a healthier food environment,” said Katharine Jenner, Executive Director of the UK’s Obesity Health Alliance.

“For the government to achieve its ambition of raising the healthiest generation ever, this is an important policy as part of a broader approach to preventing obesity-related ill health. Continuing to strengthen the rules over time will help ensure these protections remain effective,” she added.

Food and drink companies had been notified of the changes when the restrictions were introduced on a voluntary basis in October 2025, ahead of their legal enforcement this week.

The DHSC said earlier interventions, including the Soft Drinks Industry Levy, led to product reformulation across the industry. Similar changes are already being seen following the advertising restrictions, with companies developing and promoting healthier alternatives.

The Soft Drinks Industry Levy is set to be expanded to include additional products such as sugary milk-based drinks. Separately, the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children under the age of 16 is also set to be banned as part of the government’s wider health measures.