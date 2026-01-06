NDTV-Profit-revamps-look-and-editorial-focus

New Delhi: NDTV Profit has rolled out a refreshed identity and a revised programming and editorial approach as it begins what the network called a phase of “renewal and reinvention”.

The channel said the refresh is aimed at sharpening business conversations amid higher market volatility and uncertainty, with a stronger focus on clarity, context and analytical depth during market hours.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, “Business news today has to earn trust every day. Markets are unforgiving of exaggeration. What NDTV Profit is focused on is sharpening the conversation, bringing more pace, stronger analytics, and greater editorial intent to market hours. This is a journey we are crafting with intent, with relevance and credibility as the core priorities.”

NDTV said the latest phase reflects an effort to strengthen market coverage with greater urgency, sharper analytics and a more purposeful editorial voice, aligned to the needs of investors, professionals and enterprise leaders.

As part of the programming changes, NDTV Profit has strengthened its market-opening franchise, India Market Open, from January 5. The panel now includes Parag Thakkar, Fund Manager at Fort Capital, and Kush Bohra of KushBohra.com, joining anchors Tamanna Inamdar, Niraj Shah and Alex Matthews.

The channel said the expanded panel will bring a wider range of market insight and sharper analysis. It said Thakkar is known for “decisive, table-thumping calls” and brings conviction to market discussions, while Bohra adds technical analysis for viewers tracking intraday opportunities.

Tamanna Inamdar, Managing Editor, NDTV, said, “This phase of NDTV Profit is about sharpening both talent and intent. We are strengthening our core shows, bringing in new voices, and building formats that respect how markets actually function today: fast, information-dense, and constantly evolving. The focus is on clarity and usefulness.”

NDTV Profit has also refreshed its daytime lineup, structured around different phases of the trading session.

At 11:30 AM, Sharad Dubey will anchor Know Your Company, focusing on large corporates. At 12:00 PM, Nisha Poddar will track developments on Markets at 12. At 12:30 PM, Hiral Dadia and Sharad Dubey will follow intraday trends on Trending Stocks. At 1:00 PM, Shreyansi Singh will lead Lunch Time Trade, followed by Small Cap Buzzers at 1:30 PM with Soumeet Sarkar, focusing on emerging opportunities.

NDTV said the channel is placing greater emphasis on analytical depth, including more data-led insights and the use of AI-assisted tools to strengthen market interpretation, with the aim of helping investors make sharper calls in a complex environment.

At the end of the trading day, the channel said it will shift focus to developments that could shape the days ahead. Vikram Oza will anchor India Business Report at 9:00 PM, bringing together key developments and adding context to the day’s events.

NDTV said the revamp marks the start of NDTV Profit’s next phase with deeper analysis and a sharper editorial purpose. The channel has also introduced the tagline, “NDTV Profit. For Your Profit.”